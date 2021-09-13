BEL vs LUX Dream11 Team Hints And Tips: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs For Today’s ECC T10 2021, September 13, 04:30 PM IST

BEL vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium vs Luxembourg: The third match of the ECC T10 2021 will see Belgium facing off against Luxembourg on Monday, September 13. The match will be hosted at the Cartama Oval, in Cartama, Spain at 04:30 PM IST.

The upcoming match of the ECC T10 will be the battle between the two sides of Group A of this season. It will be the second game for Belgium, who won the inaugural group A fixture against Spain by wickets earlier today. After winning the toss, Belgium elected to field and restricted Spain to 94/6 in 10 overs. They chased the total comfortably in 8.4 overs to register their maiden victory of the tournament. They will look to carry forward the winning momentum in this encounter as well.

Belgium will be squaring off against Luxembourg for the first time in the third match of this season of the Dream11 ECC T10.

On the other hand, Luxembourg will play their opening match of this season. The team recently participated in the Continental Cup, where they finished as runners-up. They had an unbeaten run until the final, in which they lost to Romania by 33 runs. However, the T10 format will be a challenge for them and they will want to take the momentum from their performance in the Continental Cup.

Both sides have impressive players among their ranks. Adnan Razaaq, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Sheraz Shaikh, and Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad among others are some of the important players for Belgium,while Aanand Pandey, Roshan Paul Vishwanath, Tony Whiteman, Mohit Dixit, and Harpal Singh are some of the crucial players from the Luxembourg side.

Ahead of the match between Belgium vs Luxembourg; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs LUX Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecast in India.

BEL vs LUX Live Streaming

The BEL vs LUX match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs LUX Match Details

The curtain-raiser of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Monday, September 13, at 4:30 PM IST.

BEL vs LUX Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Aziz Mohammad

Vice-captain: Mohit Dixit

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs LUX Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza

Batsmen: Faisal Mehmood, Timothy Barker, Joost Mees

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz, Mohit Dixit, Aziz Mohammad

Bowlers: Vikram Vijh, Sefat Shagharai, Marcus Cope

BEL vs LUX Probable XIs

Belgium: Maqsood Ahmad, Aziz Mohammad, Abdul Rashid, Burhan Niaz, Faisal Mehmood, Saber Zakhil, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza (WK), Sheikh Sheraz (C), Murid Ekrami, Sefat Shagharai

Luxembourg: Advyth Manepalli (WK), Joost Mees (C), Timothy Barker, William Cope, James Barker, Pankaj Malav, Amit Dhingra, Mohit Dixit, Tony Whiteman, Vikram Vijh, Marcus Cope

