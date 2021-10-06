BEL vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium vs Netherlands XI, October 6, 2:30 pm IST

BEL vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium and Netherlands XI: The top teams in the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 table – Belgium and Netherlands – will be up against each other on Wednesday, October 6, at the Cartama Oval, Spain. The match between Belgium and Netherlands will kick off at 2:30 pm (IST).

Belgium are coming into this game after winning their first two encounters. And, on Wednesday, when they will be up against Netherlands XI, they will aim to continue their winning march to consolidate their position at the top of the ECC table.

Netherlands XI are occupying the second spot in the table despite having the same points as Belgium due to their lower net run rate. So far, they have played three games in the final Group stage and have managed to win two of those encounters while losing one match.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Netherlands XI; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs NED XI Telecast

Belgium vs Netherlands XI match will not be televised in India.

BEL vs NED XI Live Streaming

Belgium vs Netherlands XI match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs NED XI Match Details

The match between Belgium and Netherlands XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, October 6, at 2:30 pm IST.

BEL vs NED XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Julian De-Mey

Vice-Captain: Saber Zakhil

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs NED XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ratha Alphonse

Batters: Adnan Razzaq, Omid Rahimi, Muhammad Muneeb, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil, Clayton Floyd, Sebastian Braat

Bowlers: Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti, Julian De-Mey

BEL vs NED XI Probable XIs:

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Adnan Razzaq, Muhammad Muneeb, Sheraz Sheikh (C), Ali Raza (WK), Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Shaheryar Butt, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadzai

Netherlands XI Predicted Playing XI: Ratha Alphonse (WK), Sebastian Braat (C), Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Aryan Dutt, Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Julian De-Mey, Viv Kingma, Clayton Floyd, Boris Gorlee

