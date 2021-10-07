BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Playoff 3 between Belgium vs Netherlands XI, October 7, 08:30 pm IST

BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 Playoff 3 between Belgium and Netherlands XI: In the third playoff of the ongoing European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021, Belgium will be up against Netherlands-XI at Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain, on Thursday, October 7. Belgium have won three matches in their last five games to finish at the second spot in the league table.

Netherlands XI have also won three out of the five games in the last stage but they finished at the third spot due to a lower net run rate.

Belgium are coming into this game after losing their previous game by seven wickets to Spain.

In their last league fixture, Netherlands-XI defeated Belgium by 11 runs and they will look to record the same result again today.

Ahead of the third playoff match of ECC T10, which will be played between Belgium and Netherlands XI, here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs NED-XI Telecast

The match between Belgium and Netherlands XI will not be televised in India.

BEL vs NED-XI Live Streaming

The match between Belgium and Netherlands XI will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs NED-XI Match Details

The match between Belgium and Netherlands XI will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Thursday, October 7, at 08:30 pm IST.

BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Clayton Floyd

Vice-Captain: Ali Raza

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs NED-XI Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza

Batters: Omid Rahimi, Sheraz Sheikh, Musa Ahmad

All-rounders: Clayton Floyd, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Sebastiaan Braat,

Bowlers: Vivian Kingma, Waqas Raja, Julian De-Mey

BEL vs NED-XI Probable XIs:

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Burhan Naiz, Saber Zakhil, Sherry Butt, Faisal Mehmood, Omid Rahimi, Khalid Ahmadzai, Waqas Raja, Murid Ekrami, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Sheraz Sheikh (c), Ali Raza (wk)

Netherlands XI Predicted Playing XI: Clayton Floyd, Musa Ahmad, Victor Lubbers, Boris Gorlee, Sebastiaan Braat (c), Ryan Klein, Olivier Elenbaas, Ratha Alphonse (wk), Shariz Ahmad, Vivian Kingma, Julian De-Mey

