BEL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 match no. 8, September 14, 04:30 PM IST

BEL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium vs Norway: Belgium (BEL) will take on Norway (NOR) in match no. 8 of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 2021 at the Cartama Oval in Malaga, Spain on Tuesday, September 14.

Belgium have started the season in excellent fashion, winning both their opening games comfortably. They defeated Spain by four-wickets in the inaugural match of the ongoing tournament, followed it by registering an 83-run victory over Luxembourg in second match so far. The Sheikh Sheraz-led team currently occupy the top spot on the points table.

Meanwhile, their opponents Norway also played two matches this season where they failed to win a single game. The team lost their opening fixture against Sweden narrowly by a margin of four runs, followed by a massive loss as Spain defeated them by eight wickets in the second. The German T20I runners-up will hope to open their account in the ECC T10 2021 in this match.

Ahead of the match between Belgium vs Norway; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs NOR Telecast

ECC T10 will not be telecasted in India.

BEL vs NOR Live Streaming

The BEL vs NOR match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs NOR Match Details

The eighth match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Tuesday, September 14, at 04:30 PM IST.

BEL vs NOR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saber Zakhil

Vice-Captain: Khizer Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs NOR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Suhail Iftikhar

Batsmen: Wahidullah Sahak, Raza Iqbal, Sheraz Sheikh, Khizer Ahmed

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad-Sher Sahak

Bowlers: Fahim Bhatti, Hayatullah Niazi, Mamoon Latif

BEL vs NOR Probable XIs:

Belgium: Waqas Raja, Saber Zakhil, Aziz Mohammad, Adnan Razzaq, Faisal Mehmood, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Fahim Bhatti, Omid Rahimi, Muneeb Muhammad, Mamoon Latif, Ali Raza

Norway: Raza Iqbal (C), Suhail Iftikhar (WK), Khizer Ahmed, Waqas Ahmed, Muhammad Sher Sahak, Ali Tafseer, Prithvi Bhart, Walid Ghauri, Hayatullah Niazi, Vinay Ravi, Wahidullah Sahak

