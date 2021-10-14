BEL vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match, October 14, 04:30 pm IST

BEL vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECS T10 Croatia 2021 match between Belgrade and Split India Brodosplit: The 15th and 16th matches of the ECS T10 Croatia 2021 promise to be exciting affairsas Belgrade will lock horns with Split India Brodosplit. Both the matches between Belgrade and Split India Brodosplit will be hosted at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST and 06:30 pm IST, respectively, on October 14.

Belgradehas made a strong statement early in the competition by winning three out of their four league matches. They are currently second in the standings with six points to their credit. Belgarde are coming into the Thursday encounter after winning their last two games against Ljubljana by 37 runs and nine wickets, respectively.

Split India Brodosplit, on the other hand, will be eager to cause a turnaround in the Championship. Brodosplit had a winning start in the league as they won their first two games against Sir Oliver Split. However, the team now seems in trouble as they have lost their last four matches. Playing against Belgrade, Split India Brodosplit will be hoping to make a comeback in the ECS T10 Croatia.

Ahead of the match between Belgrade and Split India Brodosplit; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs SIB Telecast

The Belgrade vs Split India Brodosplit game will not be telecasted in India

BEL vs SIB Live Streaming

The match between Belgrade and Split India Brodosplit will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs SIB Match Details

Belgrade will face Split India Brodosplit at Croatia in Zagreb at 04:30 pm IST on October 14, Thursday. The reverse fixture between the two sides will be played at the same venue on the same day at 06:30 PM IST.

BEL vs SIB Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Kuruvilla Abraham

Vice-Captain: Wintley Burton

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs SIB Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Adrian Dunbar

Batters: Alexander Dizija, Achari Sethunathan, Johnson Mathew

All-rounders: Frajeesh Vallupara, Kuruvilla Abraham, Nicholas Johns-Wickberg, Wintley Burton

Bowlers: Vasu Pulibanti, Amal Manuel, Vukasin Zimonjic

BEL vs SIB Probable XIs:

Belgrade: Nicholas Johns-Wickberg(c), Nemanja Zimonjic, Vukasin Zimonjic, Wintley Burton, Michael Dorgan, Mark Pavlovic, Adrian Dunbar(wk), Ali Gajic, Gaurav Chopra, Slobodan Tosic, Alexander Dizija

Split India Brodosplit: Mahesh Nukanaboina, Frajeesh Vallupara, Vasu Pulibanti(c), Mohan Karanam, Amal Manuel, Prabakaran Anbazhagan, Sellamuthu Ramasamy, Raja Sadagopan(wk), Kuruvilla Abraham, Achari Sethunathan, Johnson Mathew

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here