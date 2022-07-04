BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction For T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier 2022: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable Playing XIs, July 4, 2:30 PM IST

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C match between Belgium and Spain: In the 3rd place play-off match of the T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C 2022, Belgium will face Spain. Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium will host the much-fancied game on Monday, July 4.

Spain were extremely good in the league round. They topped the Group B points table with three wins from as many games. However, the team failed to continue its exploits in the semi-final. Spain were ruled out of the final race as they lost to Denmark by 41 runs. The batters let the team down, ending up with only 113 runs while chasing 154.

Belgium were also unbeatable during the league round as they ended up at the top place in Group A. They endured a defeat against Portugal in the semi-final. Batting first, the team scored only 113 runs as the opposition easily chased it within 16.1 overs.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Spain, here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs SPA Telecast

Belgium vs Spain game will not be telecast in India.

BEL vs SPA Live Streaming

The T20 World Cup Europe Qualifier C will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs SPA Match Details

The BEL vs SPA match will be played at Royal Brussels Cricket Ground in Belgium at 2:30 PM IST on July 4, Monday.

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Hamza Saleem Dar

Vice-Captain: Muhammad Muneeb

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeeper: Awais Ahmed

Batters: Muhammad Muneeb, Hamza Saleem Dar, Saber Zakhil, Christian Munoz-Mills

All-rounders: Aziz Mohammad, Yasir Ali, Lorne Burns

Bowlers: Shagharai Sefat, Fahim Bhatti, Kamran Muhammad

BEL vs SPA Probable XIs

Belgium: Fahim Bhatti, Aziz Mohammad, Muhammad Muneeb, Ali Raza, Sheraz Sheikh (c), Shagharai Sefat, Ahmad Khalid Ahmadzai, Murid Ekrami, Sajad Ahmadzai, Shaheryar Butt, Saber Zakhil

Spain: Ravi Panchal, Christian Munoz-Mills (c), Daniel Doyle-Calle, Kamran Muhammad, Awais Ahmed (wk), Yasir Ali, Atif Mehmood, Hamza Saleem Dar, Atif Muhammad, Lorne Burns, Raja Adeel Iqbal

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos and Cricket Scores here