BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium vs Spain, October 6, 06:30 pm IST

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium and Spain: Belgium will square off against Spain in a European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 match on Wednesday, October 6, at the Cartama Oval, Spain. The match between Belgium and Spain will kick off at 06:30 pm (IST) and it is not telecasted in India. However, fans can track the live scoreboard of the match between Belgium and Spain on the Fancode app or its website.

Belgium and Spain are having a contrasting season in the final group round in the European Cricket Championship. Belgium are occupying the top spot in the ECC T10 table with seven points from three games. On the other hand, Spain is placed at the bottom and they are yet to open their account.

Spain have played four games in this round and have lost all of them. And on Wednesday, when they will be up against Belgium, they will aim to end their losing streak.

Ahead of the match between Belgium and Spain; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs SPA Telecast

The match between Belgium and Spain will not be televised in India.

BEL vs SPA Live Streaming

The match between Belgium and Spain will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs SPA Match Details

The match between Belgium and Spain will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, October 6, at 06:30 pm IST.

BEL vs SPA Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saber Zakhil

Vice-Captain: Ali Raza

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs SPA Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Ali Raza, Awais Ahmed

Batters: Aziz Mohammad, Muneeb Muhammad, Awais Ahmed, Hamza Saleem

All-rounders: Saber Zakhil

Bowlers: Adnan Razzaq, Khalid Ahmadi, Atif Mehmood, Adeel Raja

BEL vs SPA Probable XIs:

Belgium Predicted Playing XI: Adnan Razzaq, Muhammad Muneeb, Sheraz Sheikh (C), Ali Raza (WK), Omid Rahimi, Saber Zakhil, Shaheryar Butt, Murid Ekrami, Fahim Bhatti, Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Khalid Ahmadzai

Spain Predicted Playing XI: Yasir Ali, Awais Ahmed (WK), Jack Perman, Hamza Saleem, Asjad Butt, Kuldeep Lal, Christian Munoz-Mills (C), Atif Mehmood, Zulqarnain Haider, Paul Hennessy, Adeel Raja.

