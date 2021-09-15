BEL vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Today’s ECC T10 2021 Match 15, September 15, 08:30 PM IST

BEL vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s ECC T10 2021 between Belgium vs Sweden: Belgium will lock horns with Sweden for the first time in the 15th match of this season of the European Cricket Championship (ECC) T10 on Wednesday, September 15. The battle between the two sides of Group A will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain and will commence at 08:30 PM IST.

Belgium are on a roll in the tournamentthus far, they have won all four opening games and look favorites to qualify for the knockout round. The table-toppers have eight points to their name and the upcoming fixture will be their second on Wednesday.

Sweden, on the other hand, have lost their way in the ongoing tournament. They have also played four matches in this season where they managed to win only two games. They are placed at the third spot in the ECC T10 standings with five points so far. Sweden need to get back to winning ways before the competition heats up for the knockout spots.

Ahead of the match between Belgium vs Sweden; here is everything you need to know:

BEL vs SWE Telecast

ECC T10 T20 will not be telecasted in India.

BEL vs SWE Live Streaming

The BEL vs SWE match will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEL vs SWE Match Details

The 14th match of ECC T10 will be played at the Cartama Oval in Cartama, Spain on Wednesday, September 15, at 08:30 PM IST.

BEL vs SWE Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Saber Zakhil

Vice-Captain: Azam Khalil

Suggested Playing XI for BEL vs SWE Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Ali Raza

Batsmen: Share Ali, Rahel Khan, Zabi Zahid, Sheraz Sheikh

All-rounders: Babarkhel Aziz Mohammad, Saber Zakhil, Azam Khalil

Bowlers: Hassan Mehmood, Khalid Zahid, Shagharai Sefat

BEL vs SWE Probable XIs:

Belgium: Aziz Mohammad, Faisal Mehmood, Ali Raza (WK), Saber Zakhil, Sheikh Sheraz (C), Omid Rahimi, Shagharai Sefat, Waqas Raja, Saqlain Raja, Adnan Razzaq, Muneeb Muhammad

Sweden: Rahel Khan, Share Ali, Azam Khalil, Abhijit Venkatesh (C), Sami Rahmani, Khalid Zahid, Zabi Zahid, Imal Zuwak, Qudratullah Mir Afzal, Oktai Gholami, Ismaeel Zia (WK)

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here