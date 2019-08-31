Believe I Have Years of Cricket Left in Me for Good Reasons: Rayudu

While Ambati Rayudu’s sudden decision to come out of retirement is being touted as a U-turn, the Guntur-born batsman feels otherwise.
According to Rayudu, he’s been turning down “lucrative offers” to feature in overseas leagues and his focus is to play well for Hyderabad in the upcoming domestic season.
"I declined lucrative offers to play in T10 and T20 leagues in Canada and other countries. I have come out of retirement for well-wishers," he told Telangana Today.
"It is not a U-turn as for good reasons I believe I have good amount of cricket left in me. My top priority is now to get runs for Hyderabad."
It’s been a bumpy ride for Rayudu in the past few months when he was ignored for selection in the World Cup squad. After announcing his retirement from first class cricket, he wanted to focus on limited-overs formats as a part of his preparation for the World Cup.
But a dip in form saw him not being considered for the team despite injuries to Vijay Shankar and Shikhar Dhawan. That’s what propelled him to quit international cricket altogether.
Being ignored for the coveted tournament was nothing less than “shocking” for Rayudu. ”I had worked very hard to be ready for the World Cup. I quit red-ball cricket for the World Cup.
"I was extremely fit and doing the role, which the team asked me to do at No. 4 and suddenly when you are not in the team, it was shocking," he said. "There was no communication from the team members also."
Asked, what the reason behind quitting red ball cricket, he said, "The main reason was that I wanted myself to be fully fit and fresh for the World Cup. I didn't regret that move and my sole intention was to do well in World Cup then. I don't agree that since I didn't play in Ranji Trophy, I didn't get runs for India.
"In fact, I had a very, very good tour of New Zealand [a couple of 40s and a 90 in the ODIs]. Of course, it took a game or two to get back to my form.
"I was the highest run-getter in New Zealand. I was happy with the way I was batting and shaping up. It was unfortunate that [the selectors] had different combinations in mind and that didn't work out for me."
Rayudu, though happy with the prospect of playing for Hyderabad again, wants the environment to change from the current one.
"It is time there is a good ambience and there should be no pressure on the players. The best team should be selected. I feel that the players are playing under pressure. The infighting in the association is not good for cricket.
"Sadly, I feel the Hyderabad colours are for sale and it is important the players should perform to earn a place in the team."
"I remember when I had to score a lot of runs to get into the team, whether it was Under-16, Under-19 or Under-22. We were not sure of our places because the competition was very high.
"It is different now. I feel sad sometimes when deserving players are overlooked while others get into the team. It is very painful."
