Believe I Still Have Five More Years of Cricket Left in Me: Chris Gayle

- 1st Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended431/10(155.0) RR 2.78180/5(45.3) RR 3.96
NZ
PAK239/10(102.2) RR 2.34271/10(123.3) RR 2.19
New Zealand beat Pakistan by 101 runs
- 2nd Test - 26 - 30 Dec, 2020Match Ended195/10(72.3) RR 2.69200/10(103.1) RR 1.94
AUS
IND326/10(115.1) RR 2.8370/2(15.5) RR 4.42
India beat Australia by 8 wickets
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 1st ODI - 8 Jan, FriUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jan, SunUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 12 Jan, TueUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 4th ODI - 14 Jan, ThuUp Next
UAE
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st ODI - 18 Jan, MonUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Mirpur
- 3rd ODI - 23 Jan, SatUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:30 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
13:30 IST - Chattogram
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
09:00 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
14:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
Believe I Still Have Five More Years of Cricket Left in Me: Chris Gayle
Chris Gayle still sees himself playing for five more years - meaning he will be available to play in both the 2021 T20 World Cup in India as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 4:39 PM IST
Many felt that the 2019 ICC World Cup held in England would be Chris Gayle's swansong, with the explosive left-hand opener even suggesting as much in the build-up of the tournament. However, Gayle has since reversed course and is seemingly enjoying picking and choosing to play in select tournaments around the world all while still making himself available for selection should the West Indies cricket team need his services. In fact, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' has now said that he still sees himself playing for five more years - meaning he will be available to play in both the 2021 T20 World Cup in India as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia.
"Oh yes, of course, no retirement plan as of now. I believe that I still have five more years, so before 45 no chance. And yes, two more World Cups to go," he told ANI.
Gayle, who was in fine form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 288 runs in just seven innings at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14, is currently taking part in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC).
Also Read: He Just Stays Quiet & Does His Thing - Shoaib Akhtar on Ajinkya Rahane
The UKC is an indoor cricket tournament that is pitting some of the most explosive former and current cricket players against each other in a one-on-one format.
The Jamaican batsman said he was excited about being part of the one of a kind competition and also shared one aspect of the rules he doesn't like along with one that he likes.
"Well, I can tell you that the one rule I'm not excited about is in which when you hit a six then you still have to run," he smiled.
"And the one I really liked is that I can get a change of bowler, like the ACE bowler you don't have to bowl all 15 balls. You can have someone else as well, or you can select any bowler of your choice for that particular battle. And this is the one rule which I liked most.
Also Read: Matt Henry Replaces Injured Neil Wagner in New Zealand Squad
"And this chance to choose a bowler because not all batsmen will be able to bowl at their best, they can't because that's not their strength."
"So this chance will help them out within the 15 balls in the first innings and then same for the second installment. I'm excited about the rules, to be very honest."
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking