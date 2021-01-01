Believe I Still Have Five More Years of Cricket Left in Me: Chris Gayle

Chris Gayle still sees himself playing for five more years - meaning he will be available to play in both the 2021 T20 World Cup in India as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup.

Many felt that the 2019 ICC World Cup held in England would be Chris Gayle's swansong, with the explosive left-hand opener even suggesting as much in the build-up of the tournament. However, Gayle has since reversed course and is seemingly enjoying picking and choosing to play in select tournaments around the world all while still making himself available for selection should the West Indies cricket team need his services. In fact, the self-proclaimed 'Universe Boss' has now said that he still sees himself playing for five more years - meaning he will be available to play in both the 2021 T20 World Cup in India as well as the 2022 T20 World Cup which will be held in Australia.

"Oh yes, of course, no retirement plan as of now. I believe that I still have five more years, so before 45 no chance. And yes, two more World Cups to go," he told ANI.

Gayle, who was in fine form during the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2020, scoring 288 runs in just seven innings at an average of 41.14 and a strike rate of 137.14, is currently taking part in the Ultimate Kricket Challenge (UKC).

The UKC is an indoor cricket tournament that is pitting some of the most explosive former and current cricket players against each other in a one-on-one format.

The Jamaican batsman said he was excited about being part of the one of a kind competition and also shared one aspect of the rules he doesn't like along with one that he likes.

"Well, I can tell you that the one rule I'm not excited about is in which when you hit a six then you still have to run," he smiled.

"And the one I really liked is that I can get a change of bowler, like the ACE bowler you don't have to bowl all 15 balls. You can have someone else as well, or you can select any bowler of your choice for that particular battle. And this is the one rule which I liked most.

"And this chance to choose a bowler because not all batsmen will be able to bowl at their best, they can't because that's not their strength."

"So this chance will help them out within the 15 balls in the first innings and then same for the second installment. I'm excited about the rules, to be very honest."