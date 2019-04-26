Foakes to Replace Injured Billings in England ODI squad

Loading...
The Kent captain injured his shoulder during a One-Day match against Glamorgan on Thursday. The England & Wales Cricket Board (ECB) announced that the 27-year-old will be replaced by Surrey wicketkeeper batsman Ben Foakes.
England play Ireland an ODI at Malahide on May 3 before a T20 match against Pakistan on May 5 at Sophia Gardens.
According to BBC, Billings will see a consultant on Friday to determine the severity of the injury.
Billings, who hit 87 in 47 balls in his most recent England innings in a T20 against the West Indies, would have fancied his chances of challenging for a World Cup place before this injury setback.
“That’s got to be the frustration with niggles around among the batsmen so that could be an opportunity, but you can't think like that, it is what is is,” said Billings told BBC Radio Kent.
“I just wanted to play some cricket (after playing just one IPL game). The innings that I played from an England point of view — I’m easily good enough to perform consistently at that level so it's just a shame I’ll miss out on that opportunity. But I will be back in an England shirt sooner rather than later hopefully,” the wicketkeeper batsman added.
“Without a doubt, it’s the most painful thing I’ve ever experienced,” he had said on Thursday. “Thankfully I’ve never been injured seriously before, but one hour and 20 minutes with your shoulder not back in its right place isn't a great time for anyone. But there are worse things going on, it's not ideal but I'll rehab it when I can, I'm seeing a specialist tomorrow with different scans and tests, and I'll get fit and firing as soon as possible since I've been starved of cricket.”
First Published: April 26, 2019, 6:11 PM IST