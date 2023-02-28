'Ben, My Boyfriend...': Fan's Hilarious Banner During Wellington Test Leaves Ben Stokes Smiling

New Zealand defeated England by one run in the second Test on Tuesday to draw level at one-all in the two-match series. While the eyes were focussed on dramatic turn of events on the field, it was an interesting fan in the crowd that managed to hog some of the limelight.

On the fourth day of the Test, a hilarious event transpired at the Basin Reserve in Wellington. A woman who, accompanied by her husband, carried a placard to flaunt her admiration for a certain ‘Ben’.

The quote on the board read, “Ben, my boyfriend is here to see the cricket. I am here to see you.” After the broadcaster’s camera captured the moment, commentators were left scratching their heads, wondering which Ben she was actually pointing at.

One of the commentators cracked a joke on-air, saying, “Now the biggest question is which Ben?” Then the camera went on to show all three of “Ben” in the England Squad. After Ben Foakes and Ben Duckett, when it was focusing on Ben Stokes, the captain stole the show with his reaction.

Stokes, after spotting himself on the giant screen, nodded his head for a while before shifting his focus to the game.

Meanwhile, even after experiencing a rocky start, New Zealand made a roaring comeback in the contest. In reply to England’s first-innings total of 435 runs, the Kiwis were bundled out for just 209 runs in their first dig.

They were asked to follow on but they put up a vastly improved show to be bowled out for 483 runs.

Their top order led the run-fest with Kane Williamson hitting a much-needed century. Apart from his 132-run knock, Tom Latham and Devon Conway made some crucial contributions, scoring 83 and 61 runs respectively.

England pulled off a well-composed start to the 258-run chase. But New Zealand altered the equation on the fifth day.

The visitors resumed batting at 48/1, went on to suffer a massive collapse, and in the end, fell just one run short of the required target. James Anderson almost had the job done for England before Neil Wagner added the final touch to the dramatic match.

Reacting to a slower delivery, Anderson went for a flick towards the fine leg but the mistimed attempt found the clasp of Tom Blundell, sparking emphatic celebrations in the Black Caps’ dugout.

Through the remarkable factory, New Zealand have scripted history by becoming only the third country to win a Test after being asked to follow on.

