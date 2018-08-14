Ben Stokes - A Timeline of a Year Long Turmoil

Loading...

England all-rounder Ben Stokes was found not guilty of affray by the jury of Bristol Crown Court on Tuesday (August 14), bringing an end to a turbulent phase for the England all-rounder. The 27-year-old has been in the spotlight off the field ever since his involvement in a brawl outside a Bristol bar in September last year, and has missed out on international action - most notably Ashes 2017/18 in Australia, which England lost 4-0.

Here's a timeline of all the events that have unfolded over the last year, starting with the ODI series against Windies in 2017.

26th September, 2017

Arrest: Two days after England's victory over Windies in the second ODI, news of Stokes’ arrest breaks out for his alleged involvement in brawl outside a bar in Bristol. Alex Hales, who was with the all-rounder, was not arrested but returned to Bristol to help police with inquires.

27th September, 2017

Stokes in Ashes squad: ECB announces Ashes squad, with Stokes as the vice-captain. Authorities begin their investigation into the events in Bristol. Stokes suffered a ‘minor fracture’ to his hand during the incident.

Video Emerges of Bristol Brawl: Later that day, The Sun publishes a video of the incident at Bristol, in which Stokes is seen throwing multiple punches in a brawl.

Stokes, Hales removed from squad: The ECB release another statement, declaring Stokes and Hales ‘unavailable for selection until further notice’.

28th September, 2017

Police appeal for witnesses: Avon and Somerset Police appeal for two male witnesses to the events in Bristol to assist with the investigation.

12th October, 2017

Stokes' agent issues statement: Neil Fairbrother, Stokes' agent, issues statement saying Stokes will reveal his version of events in Bristol post completion of police investigation. There is also an acknowledgement of the impact there has been on his team-mates.

28th October, 2017

Two men claim Stokes 'saved them': Kai Berry and Billy O'Connell reveal to that the all-rounder stepped in to rescue them on the night in question after an alleged homophobic attack. "We were so grateful to Ben for stepping in to help. He was a real hero," O'Connell told The Sun. "Kai feared he could be attacked. If Ben hadn't intervened it could have been a lot worse for us."

27th November, 2017

Ben Stokes (Image: AP)

Stokes heads for Canterbury: Stokes heads for New Zealand, initially to visit family and then for a stint with Canterbury. ECB provides No Objection Certificate.

29th November, 2017

Completion of investigation: Avon and Somerset police announce that they have completed their investigation and sent a file to the Crown Prosecution Service (CPS) "seeking charging advice". It is also revealed that a 27-year-old man suffered a fractured eye socket in the incident.

23th December, 2017

ECB gives green light for IPL: ECB chief executive Tom Harrison conveys Stokes will be provided with NOC to appear in the IPL regardless of CPS's decision or subsequent internal proceedings. He further adds that in the event of a charge, a resolution could take six months to a year.

15th January, 2018

Stokes charged: Stokes vows to clear his name after being charged by the CPS with affray. He will face trial at Bristol Magistrates' Court at a later date, along with two other men, Ryan Ali, 28, and Ryan Hale, 26.

17th January, 2018

International return announced: Despite charge, Stokes is made available for an England return, and is to be part of the squad for the T20 tri-series in New Zealand. "The Board agreed that it would not be fair, reasonable or proportionate for Ben Stokes to remain unavailable for a further indeterminate period," a statement said.



Representing my country is one of the greatest things that I've ever been lucky enough to do, walking out on to the field with the England shirt on is a privilege and a honour.

Im extremely delighted to be given this opportunity to do this again....1/2

— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 17, 2018



I can't wait to get back out on a pitch with the 3 Lions on my chest and feeling that pride that we all get and giving everything for the team 🏏🏏✌️✌️...2/2

— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) January 17, 2018

Return deferred: Less than 24 hours after being cleared for selection, Stokes' first court date is set for February 13 - the day of England's T20 against New Zealand in Wellington which had initially been earmarked for his return.

27th January, 2018

IPL auction: Stokes attracts highest big at IPL 2018 auction, with Rajasthan Royals buying the services of the England all-rounder for Rs 11.5 crores.

13th February, 2018

Stokes pleads not guilty: During a brief appearance at Bristol Magistrates Court, Stokes enters a not guilty plea - along with his two co-defendants - and the case is moved to Crown Court with the first hearing set for March 12. However, it is confirmed Stokes does not need to attend in person and the ECB say he will fly to New Zealand to join up with the squad.

25th February, 2018

England return: Stokes makes his international return in first ODI of five-match series against New Zealand.

12th March, 2018

Trial date set: Bristol Crown Court sets affray trial date for 6th August, 2018. With the proceedings to last between five and seven days, Stokes is set to miss the second Test against India at Lord's.

(IMAGE: BCCI)

Prior to the start of the trial, Stokes featured in the bilateral series against New Zealand. He then played the 11th edition of the Indian Premier Leauge for Rajasthan Royals, but had a poor outing with the returning franchise.

Trial Proceedings:

August 6: Trail begins: Stokes' trial commences with prosecutor claiming the all-rounder, acting in 'revenge, retaliation or punishment' lost his self-control and knocked two men unconscious in a street fight last September.

August 7: Doorman testifies Stokes made 'stupid noises' and 'camp gestures' to mimic two gay men outside a nightclub.

August 8: Trial jury views security camera footage of a gay man allegedly grabbing the groin of another defendant shortly before a brawl erupted.

August 9: Stokes reveals he punched a man for abusing another individual 'for being gay'. Ryan Hale, who was allegedly knocked out by Stokes, said the England cricketer 'could have killed me', as he was formally cleared of affray.

August 10: Stokes tells court that he was not an angry man who lost all control and admitted to having only faint recollections of events.

August 13: Stokes admits to throwing punches at Ryan Ali, who is also standing trial, but his barrister hint at Hales' role in the fight. Same day, England named an unchanged 13-man squad third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

August 14: Stokes found not guilty of affray by jury in under three hours of deliberations, ending proceedings at Bristol Crown Court. After the verdict, the all-rounder was added to the England for the third Test against India at Trent Bridge.

