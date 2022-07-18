Ben Stokes Announces Retirement From ODI Cricket, Will Play His Last Match Against South Africa on Tuesday

Flamboyant England all-rounder Ben Stokes has announced his retirement from One Day Internationals as he confirmed that the first ODI match against South Africa on Tuesday will be his last. Stokes helped England win the 2019 ODI World Cup with a match-winning knock of unbeaten 84 against New Zealand in the summit clash at Lord’s.

Stokes took the decision to manage his workload as he feels playing all three formats is unsustainable for him at the moment. Stokes has so far played 104 ODI matches in which he scored 2919 runs and claimed 74 scalps.

He was recently appointed England’s Test captain as he took over the charge from Joe Root. While his journey as Test captain started on a good note with 2-0 series win over New Zealand followed by an emphatic win over India in the rescheduled Test.

Touted as one of the greatest all-rounders to play for England, Stokes had a forgettable time with the bat in the recently concluded ODI series against India where he registered strings of low scores – 0, 21 and 27.

Stokes said it was a tough decision for him to take but he said that he can’t give 100 per cent to his teammates in ODI format anymore.

“I will play my last game for England in ODI cricket on Tuesday in Durham. I have decided to retire from this format. This has been an incredibly tough decision to make. I have loved every minute of playing with my mates for England. We have had an incredible journey on the way,” Stokes said in a statement.

“As hard as a decision as this was to come to, it’s not as hard dealing with the fact I can’t give my teammates 100% of myself in this format anymore. The England shirt deserves nothing less from anyone who wears it.”

Stokes said that the his body is letting him down as playing all three formats is tough for him.

“Three formats are just unsustainable for me now. Not only do I feel that my body is letting me down because of the schedule and what is expected of us, but I also feel that I am taking the place of another player who can give Jos and the rest of the team their all. It’s time for someone else to progress as a cricketer and make incredible memories like I have over the past 11 years,” he added.

Talking about other formats, Stokes said he will give total commitment to Test and T20Is and will give his all to help England achieve success there.

“I will give everything I have to Test cricket, and now, with this decision, I feel I can also give my total commitment to the T20 format.

“I would like to wish Jos Buttler, Matthew Mott, the players and the support staff every success going forward. We have made great strides in white-ball cricket over the past seven years, and the future looks bright.

He further talked about playing his last ODI match on Tuesday against South Africa and he hopes to end his 50-over career on a high with a win.

“I have loved all 104 games I have played so far, I’ve got one more, and it feels amazing to be playing my last game at my home ground in Durham.

“As always, the England fans have always been there for me and will continue to be there. You’re the best fans in the world. I hope we can win on Tuesday and set the series up nicely against South Africa.”

