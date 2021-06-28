Ben Stokes Belts Carlos Brathwaite For Two Sixes And Four in One Over, Fans React

During a T20 Blast match between Warwickshire and Durham, allrounders Ben Stokes and Carlos Brathwaite went against each other in what turned out to be an eventful over reminding everyone of their epic battle in the final of the ICC World T20 in 2016.

At the 2016 T20 World Cup final, West Indies’ Brathwaite blasted four sixes in the last over of the chase to fire his team to the title in Kolkata.

Stokes though finally has got some sort of a revenge by hitting Brathwaite after nearly five years for two sixes and a four during the ongoing T20 Blast.

Stokes’ team Durham posted a total of 164/8 in their allotted 20 overs after they went to bat first. Stokes played well with 35 off 20 balls, including two boundaries and three sixes, at an impressive strike-rate of 175. He was particularly in a punishing mood against Brathwaite.

The 2019 ICC ODI World Cup’s player of the tournament hit Brathwaite for 16 runs with the help of two sixes and a four. Brathwaite eventually took the wicket of Stokes but the English player had caused enough damage by then.

Stokes then dazzled with the ball as well as he picked four wickets and was named the man of the match. Warwickshire fell short of the target by 34 runs after being bowled out for 130 in 18.3 overs.

Stokesy sends it into the stands 6⃣Durham 41/2 after the powerplay. #ForTheNorth pic.twitter.com/a9fRAImyhg — Durham Cricket (@DurhamCricket) June 26, 2021

Power play ends with @DurhamCricket on 42-2 after Stokes takes 16 runs off Brathwaite in the sixth over, including a four and two sixes.#bbccricket— Martin Emmerson (@Martycricket) June 26, 2021

Brathwaite vs Ben Stokes 🔥 pic.twitter.com/UqCrKJBu0J— ribas (@ribas30704098) June 26, 2021

During the epic World Cup final in 2016, the Caribbeans needed 19 off 6 deliveries and England handed over the responsibility to defend those runs to Stokes. As it turned out, Brathwaite famously smoked first four deliveries of the over for four straight sixes

Get all the IPL news and Cricket Score here