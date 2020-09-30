Ben Stokes Calls Out Harasser on Instagram; Shares Screenshot of Abusive Texts

As popular and rewarding social media is, it can sometimes be a vile platform where any individual could target anybody for any reason whatsoever. One such incident has come to light after English cricketer Ben Stokes called out an Instagram user who sent him a series of abusive messages. The all-rounder shared a screenshot of the messages sent by user @uzi1248 on his official Instagram account. Stokes wrote, “Some of the stuff you get sent” on top of the picture.

Calling Stokes “an absolute clown and a disgrace”, the abuser wrote that he hoped that the cricketer’s parents get AIDS and that “your (Stokes’) whole family dies”. He further texted, “I would like you to jump off a building high enough to hurt you but not kill you” and “you become disabled stuck to a wheel chair”. He further called him a traitor and hoped he “gets robbed” and be “lonely and poor”.

There is no limit to what some people can go to harass other people, a celebrity in this case. The messages were totally uncalled for and Stokes was right in drawing attention towards this vile deed. In the past, several such instances have occurred when people are targeted by trolls on social media for just about any reason. Many times the accounts used to indulge in such activities are found to be fake. It is indeed a high time the regulatory authorities bring in the necessary checks and balances in the system.

Ben Stokes is currently missing in action at the ongoing Indian Premier League 2020 being played in UAE. He is in Christchurch, New Zealand, tending to his ailing father, who has been diagnosed with brain cancer. He is expected to join Rajasthan Royals midway during the tournament. Although Rajasthan’s performance has been phenomenal so far this season, addition of Stokes to the team will certainly be a further advantage.