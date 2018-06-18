Ben Stokes & Chris Woakes Ruled Out of ODI Series Against Australia

Both Stokes and Woakes missed the first two matches of the series and have now been ruled out for the remainder of the tie according to an ECB press release.
"England and Warwickshire all-rounder Chris Woakes’ right quad tear, which he sustained at Emerald Headingley in the second Test against Pakistan earlier this month, was at least in part due to a flare-up of a chronic right knee problem.
"He has had an injection for the knee issue last Monday and will now undertake a rehabilitation and conditioning programme to address both injuries. A date for return cannot be specified at this stage, but he will not be available before the India Royal London ODI series," the release said about Woakes.
Stokes on the other hand has been suffering from a torn left hamstring, an injury which he sustained during the build-up to the second Test against Pakistan. The release said that Stokes is batting in the nets but will take a bit of time to return to bowling.
"He can bat fully and is now able to run at 90 percent capacity. He will commence his return to bowling programme this week. The plan is for Ben to continue his rehabilitation programme with the England squad during the 4th and 5th ODIs at Emirates Riverside and Emirates Old Trafford. He is expected to be involved in preparation, with a view to being available to play in the T20Is against India starting next month," the ECB release added.
England will be hoping that these two quality all-rounders will be back in action for the high profile series against India, which starts next month.
