Top Ten Run-Getters in Tests in 2020: Ben Stokes, Dom Sibley Lead the Way
The year saw Cricket being cut short thanks to Covid-19 outbreak but when it came to Test match cricket, we have some English dominance in the run charts. Six out of ten were English batsman. Here we take a look at the top ten batsmen who topped the run charts in the longer format of the game in 2020.
- Cricketnext Staff
- Updated: January 1, 2021, 9:01 AM IST
The year saw Cricket being cut short thanks to Covid-19 outbreak but when it came to Test match cricket, we have some English dominance in the run charts. Six out of ten were English batsman. Here we take a look at the top ten batsmen who topped the run charts in the longer format of the game in 2020.
Test Team of 2020: England and New Zealand Dominate, R Ashwin Lone Indian in the XI
Ben Stokes(Mat:7 Inns:12 Runs:641, Avg:58.27) Yes, Ben Stokes became the toast of a nation but that was in 2019. In 2020, he went one step ahead and tried to remain as much consistent with the bat and the numbers don't lie. He accounted for 641 runs at an astounding average of 58 in just 12 innings.
Great Moments of the Year 2020: From India's Melbourne Win to Mumbai Indians' Fifth IPL Title
Dom Sibley (Mat:9 Inns:14 Runs:615, Avg:47.31): A classical right-hand orthodox batter, Sibley is not a senior pro in the English setup yet. But the temperament he has showed, gave the fans a glimpse of what is to come. His 120 runs against West Indies in Manchester where he grounded the opposition with a lengthy stay was a stuff of the legends.
In Pics, Cricketing Greats Who Bid Adieu in 2020
Zak Crawley (Mat:7 Inns:11 Runs:580, Avg:52.72): Another possible reason for English dominance in long-format cricket, Crawley slammed a massive 267 runs against Pakistan this year. Just like Sibley, Crawley is among the new-generation of English batters who are not afraid to wage a battle of attrition.
Kane Williamson (Mat 4: Inns 6: Runs 498: Avg 83.00) That average sums up the story. Williamson is among the modern-day greats who is going through his peak, so run-making comes easy to him. He led his team to five consecutive wins this year and then slammed a double (251) and a fine century against Pakistan to end the year.
Jos Buttler (Mat 9: Inns 14: Runs: 497 Avg: 38.23) Buttler forms the core of a fine middle-order of English batters. With the likes of Root and Crawley ahead of him, he usually doesn’t get a chance to bat in top-five positions. Even then he is among top ten run-getters in Test cricket, says a lot about the wicket-keeper batsman.
Ollie Pope(Mat: 9, Inns: 14, Runs: 481, Avg: 43.73): Just 22-years in age, Pope can be a fine batsman in top-four but has made peace at number six. Although his maiden century (135) came at number-five, he has made number six his own slamming scores of 91 and 62 against West Indies and Pakistan respectively.
Joe Root (Mat: 8, Inns: 13, Runs: 464, Avg: 42.18): A lot was expected from Root the batsman but instead it was Root the Captain who was on full display. He led England to wins over West Indies and Pakistan after cricket resumed and accounted some 400-plus runs at an healthy average north of 40.
Jermaine Blackwood (Mat: 5, Inns: 10, Runs: 427, Avg: 42.18): One of the most attacking batters from Caribbean Islands, Blackwood is not the one who will put the anchor down, instead he counter-attacks. That’s why he is one of the reliable batsman in Windies lower-order. He has never batted above number 5 and even made his debut at number-eight.
Marnus Labuschagne (Mat: 3, Inns: 6, Runs: 403, Avg: 67.17) With an average north of 65, Labuschagne just made it to top ten for the year 2020. One can’t ignore the fact that Australia didn’t play many Test matches in this period due to Covid-19 outbreak.
Tom Latham (Mat: 6, Inns: 10, Runs: 342, Avg: 38.18): One of the most stylish Kiwi batsman, Latham can flay bowling attacks at will. He accounted for 342 runs with an average if 38 this year.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2793
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking