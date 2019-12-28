Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

BASIL D'OLIVEIRA TROPHY, 2019/20 1st Test, SuperSport Park, Centurion, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

South Africa

284 (84.3)

South Africa
v/s
England
England*

181 (53.2)

South Africa lead by 290 runs, MIN. 67.5 Overs Left Today
Stumps

TRANS-TASMAN TROPHY, 2019/20 2nd Test, Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG), Melbourne, 26 - 30 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia

467 (155.1)

Australia
v/s
New Zealand
New Zealand*

148 (54.5)

Australia lead by 456 runs
Live

BPL, 2019-20 Match 23, Shere Bangla National Stadium, Mirpur, 28 December, 2019

2ND INN

Rajshahi Royals

190/4 (20.0)

Rajshahi Royals
v/s
Cumilla Warriors
Cumilla Warriors*

55/2 (7.2)

Cumilla Warriors need 136 runs in 76 balls at 10.73 rpo
Innings Break

BBL, 2019/20 Match 14, Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Sydney, 28 December, 2019

1ST INN

Sydney Thunder *

149/8 (20.0)

Sydney Thunder
v/s
Sydney Sixers
Sydney Sixers

Toss won by Sydney Thunder (decided to bat)

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

live
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Ben Stokes, Eoin Morgan and Jos Buttler Named in Britain's New Year's Honours List

The honours are awarded twice a year, at New Year's and to mark the monarch's official birthday in June.

Associated Press |December 28, 2019, 1:37 PM IST
Man-of-the-match Ben Stokes. (Pic: AP)

Ben Stokes and other members of England's Cricket World Cup-winning squad have been recognized in Britain's New Year's Honours List, which also highlighted trailblazers in women's sport.

All-rounder Stokes was awarded an OBE Officer of the Order of the British Empire by Queen Elizabeth II after he grabbed the headlines in a dramatic summer of cricket. He scored an unbeaten 84 as England became world champions with victory over New Zealand in July, and followed it up six weeks later with a match-winning 135 not out in the third Ashes Test at Headingley.

Manchester City footballer Jill Scott, part of the England squad which reached the semifinals of the Women's World Cup in France earlier this year, received an MBE Member of the Order of the British Empire as do England netball stars Serena Guthrie and Joanne Harten.

Sue Campbell, the Football Association's director of women's football, was made a dame, the female equivalent of a knighthood, in the list of honours made public late Friday. Double Olympic taekwondo champion Jade Jones got an OBE.

In golf, former major winner Catriona Matthew was awarded an OBE after captaining Europe to a Solheim Cup win over the U.S.

Apart from the honour for Stokes, Eoin Morgan, who captained England at the World Cup tournament, has been made a CBE, Commander of the Order of the British Empire, while wicketkeeper Jos Buttler and Test skipper Joe Root both got MBEs.

Knighthoods go to West Indies cricket greats Clive Lloyd and Gordon Greenidge, who played key roles in the side that came to dominate the sport in the 1970s and 1980s.

The honours are awarded twice a year, at New Year's and to mark the monarch's official birthday in June.

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
