Ben Stokes Feels Nostalgic as he Resumes Training in Christchurch

The RR franchise has said that they were ready to give Stokes as much time he needs after he flew to New Zealand leaving the Pakistan Test series to be with his father who was diagnosed with cancer.

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is back to the training ground all set to get attuned to his physical requirements again. It appears the practice was nostalgic for Stokes as Christchurch where he began learning cricket during his early years. England's World Cup winning star posted a video of himself taking to the pitch to warm up and bowl in the nets.

In the video, Stokes can be seen bowling precisely with an accurate line and length. The in swinger from Stokes went right onto the stumps with the batsman completely missing the line of the ball.

On Instagram, Stokes shared the clip along with a nostalgic caption. He even had some kind words for the batsman facing him Nick Smithson. “Been great being in Christchurch we’re it all began for me. thanks to @sydenhamcricket for letting me use their facilities to bowl in..unlucky today @nick.smithson.7,” he wrote in the caption.

Usman Khawaja, Stuart Broad and Ollie Pope were soon to share their reactions to the post.

According reports, Stokes, who plays for the Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League (IPL), is likely to miss the first few matches of IPL 2020.

The RR franchise has said that they were ready to give Stokes as much time he needs after he flew to New Zealand leaving the Pakistan Test series to be with his father who was diagnosed with cancer.

However, if Stokes is planning to return he will still have to undergo a mandatory quarantine period before joining his IPL squad. He could miss a couple of early matches for the Royals in the self-isolation period for Covid-19.

Rajasthan Royals (RR) will face Chennai Super Kings (CSK) in their opening match on September 22. The 13th edition of the IPL will run for 53 days and will be played from September 19 to November 10. The tournament will happen across three venues in the UAE – Dubai, Sharjah and Abu Dhabi.