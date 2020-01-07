Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

SL IN IND, 3 T20IS, 2020 2nd T20I, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 07 January, 2020

2ND INN

Sri Lanka

142/9 (20.0)

Sri Lanka
v/s
India
India*

99/2 (14.1)

India need 44 runs in 35 balls at 7.54 rpo

fixtures

All matches

2nd T20I: SL VS IND

live
SL SL
IND IND

Indore HCS

07 Jan, 202019:00 IST

3rd T20I: IND VS SL

upcoming
IND IND
SL SL

Pune MCAS

10 Jan, 202019:00 IST

1st ODI: WI VS IRE

upcoming
WI WI
IRE IRE

Bridgetown

07 Jan, 202023:00 IST

Match 3: OMA VS NAM

upcoming
OMA OMA
NAM NAM

Bridgetown

08 Jan, 202011:30 IST

Ben Stokes Inspires England to Dramatic Series-levelling Victory over South Africa

Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs inside the last hour of the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands.

AFP |January 7, 2020, 9:23 PM IST
Ben Stokes Inspires England to Dramatic Series-levelling Victory over South Africa

Ben Stokes produced an explosive spell of bowling as England beat South Africa by 189 runs inside the last hour of the fifth day of the second Test at Newlands on Tuesday.

The win levelled the four-match World Test championship series.

South Africa were bowled out for 248, with the last wicket falling when only 8.2 overs were left in the match.

Stokes took the last three wickets in the space of 14 balls to clinch the victory. He finished with three for 35.

South Africa defied the England bowlers for most of the day. Only three wickets fell before tea as South Africa defended grimly after starting the day on 126 for two after being set an improbable 438 to win.

Opening batsman Pieter Malan, making his debut, made 84 in 369 minutes and 288 balls before he fell to Sam Curran with the second new ball. But he was the only player to be dismissed before lunch and tea.

It meant England needed five wickets in the last session, with a minimum of 31 overs to be bowled.

Quinton de Kock fell to a rare loose shot after he and Rassie van der Dussen had batted together for more than two hours. De Kock, who made 50, had been troubled by Joe Denly's leg-spinners into rough outside his off stump –- but fell to a short ball which he pulled to midwicket.

Van der Dussen batted for 194 minutes and 140 balls, scoring only 17, before falling to a smart tactical move by England. He had been batting solidly against Stuart Broad when James Anderson moved to leg slip and Van Der Dussen promptly glance the next ball straight to Anderson.

Stokes produced an inspired spell of fast, hostile, short-pitched deliveries to have Dwaine Pretorius and Anrich Nortje caught in the slips off successive balls before he took the final wicket when Vernon Philander was caught at gully.

Ben Stokescape townEnglandnewlandsSouth Africa

Related stories

Grandfather's Bets Pay Off for Dominic Sibley from Beyond the Grave
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 4:10 PM IST

Grandfather's Bets Pay Off for Dominic Sibley from Beyond the Grave

South Africa's Dean Elgar Adamant He Didn't Hit Ball after Controversial Dismissal
Cricketnext Staff | January 7, 2020, 12:14 PM IST

South Africa's Dean Elgar Adamant He Didn't Hit Ball after Controversial Dismissal

Test Cricket Makes You Work Hard That's Why I Enjoy It: James Anderson
Cricketnext Staff | January 5, 2020, 11:18 PM IST

Test Cricket Makes You Work Hard That's Why I Enjoy It: James Anderson

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Fri, 10 Jan, 2020

SL v IND
Pune MCAS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jan, 2020

IRE v WI
Bridgetown

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 3 ODI | Wed, 08 Jan, 2020

NAM v OMA
Bridgetown All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more