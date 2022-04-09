Ben Stokes Likely to Return to Action in May Despite Fears over Knee Injury

Star England all-rounder Ben Stokes will likely return to action next month for county side Durham, despite worries over a knee problem he picked up on the country’s away Test tour to the West Indies, which the Joe Root-led side lost 0-1.

IPL 2022: CSK VS SRH - LIVE

The 30-year-old Stokes had admitted earlier this week that he had not started his training for the busy summer ahead as a precaution. “I think it was pretty obvious that I was struggling with my knee a bit out in the Caribbean. At the moment there is no training. So I will go and get the scans and then we can find out what’s going on, and then hopefully can make a plan from there," Stokes had said on the Round the Wicket podcast.

England have a gruelling summer ahead as they host New Zealand and South Africa for three-Test series apiece, as well play the rescheduled fifth Test against India, and Stokes’ fitness will be key to the team’s success.

Advertisement

Stokes ended up bowling 99 overs in the three-Test series in the West Indies, which reportedly aggravated the knee problem.

IPL 2022 – FULL COVERAGE | SCHEDULE | RESULTS | ORANGE CAP | PURPLE CAP | POINTS TABLE

But the England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) have revealed that the all-rounder’s injury is not serious and, while they will continue to monitor his progress, he is set to feature for Durham in May, reported mirror.co.uk.

A statement from the ECB read, “Ben had a scan on his left knee which didn’t reveal anything new. We had planned for him to return to LV= Insurance County Championship cricket in early May and, while he is feeling tender in the knee, that plan remains the same following the scan. We’ll continue to manage him in conjunction with Durham."

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here