Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st ODI: IND VS WI

live
IND IND
WI WI

Chennai

15 Dec, 201913:30 IST

2nd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Visakhapatnam YSR

18 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd ODI: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Cuttack

22 Dec, 201913:30 IST

1st Test: AUS VS NZ

live
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Perth PS

12 Dec, 201910:30 IST

Ben Stokes Named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019

England cricketer Ben Stokes was on Sunday (December 15) named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, capping a successful 2019.

Cricketnext Staff |December 16, 2019, 9:07 AM IST
Ben Stokes Named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019

England cricketer Ben Stokes was on Sunday (December 15) named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, capping a successful 2019 that saw him play a key role in the team's maiden ICC World Cup win and also produce a memorable Test innings at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes.

Stokes beat out six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished second. The podium was rounded off by sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.

The all-rounder becomes the first cricketer since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to receive the prestigious award. He is also the fifth cricketer to receive the award since its 1954 inception after Jim Laker (1956), David Steele (1975), Ian Botham (1981) and Flintoff.

"It's an individual award, but I play in a team sport," said Stokes after he was announced as the winner.

"The best thing about that is you get to share special moments with team-mates, backroom staff, management who make days like we had in the summer possible. I'm up here receiving this award not just by myself but without the efforts that you put in this summer, I wouldn't be up here doing that.

"Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life. I've had so many people help me through that. Family to me is more important to me than what I do for a living... I come home from a good day or a bad day and they're there for me no matter what."

Additionally, the Eoin Morgan-led World Cup winning side won the 'Team of the Year' award whereas Jos Buttler's run-out of Martin Guptill in the final that sealed the trophy was voted 'Moment of the Year'.

BBC sports personality of the yearBen StokesEngland cricket team

Related stories

David Warner's Constant Poking Spurred Me On: Ben Stokes on Ashes Heroics
Cricketnext Staff | November 14, 2019, 6:44 PM IST

David Warner's Constant Poking Spurred Me On: Ben Stokes on Ashes Heroics

Ben Stokes Not Aspiring to be England Captain
Cricketnext Staff | November 15, 2019, 6:10 PM IST

Ben Stokes Not Aspiring to be England Captain

Ben Stokes Loses Friendly Bet to Elder Brother James
Cricketnext Staff | November 5, 2019, 6:02 PM IST

Ben Stokes Loses Friendly Bet to Elder Brother James

Also Watch

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Wed, 18 December, 2019

WI v IND
Visakhapatnam YSR

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd ODI ODI | Sun, 22 December, 2019

WI v IND
Cuttack

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 December, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 3 January, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 19 December, 2019

SL v PAK
Karachi

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 4 T20 | Thu, 05 Dec, 2019

BHU v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 7 T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

MDV v NEP
Adelaide

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 10 T20 | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

MDV v BHU
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Place Play-off T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Thiruvananthapuram GIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 2 ODI | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

USA v SCO
Sharjah

ICC CWC 2019 | Final T20 | Mon, 09 Dec, 2019

TBC v TBC
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more