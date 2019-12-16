Ben Stokes Named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year 2019

England cricketer Ben Stokes was on Sunday (December 15) named BBC's Sports Personality of the Year, capping a successful 2019 that saw him play a key role in the team's maiden ICC World Cup win and also produce a memorable Test innings at Headingley during the 2019 Ashes.
Stokes beat out six-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished second. The podium was rounded off by sprinter Dina Asher-Smith.
The all-rounder becomes the first cricketer since Andrew Flintoff in 2005 to receive the prestigious award. He is also the fifth cricketer to receive the award since its 1954 inception after Jim Laker (1956), David Steele (1975), Ian Botham (1981) and Flintoff.
"It's an individual award, but I play in a team sport," said Stokes after he was announced as the winner.
"The best thing about that is you get to share special moments with team-mates, backroom staff, management who make days like we had in the summer possible. I'm up here receiving this award not just by myself but without the efforts that you put in this summer, I wouldn't be up here doing that.
"Two years ago was a tough time for me in my life. I've had so many people help me through that. Family to me is more important to me than what I do for a living... I come home from a good day or a bad day and they're there for me no matter what."
Additionally, the Eoin Morgan-led World Cup winning side won the 'Team of the Year' award whereas Jos Buttler's run-out of Martin Guptill in the final that sealed the trophy was voted 'Moment of the Year'.
