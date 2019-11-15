Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Stumps

BAN IN IND, 2 TESTS, 2019 1st Test, Holkar Cricket Stadium, Indore, 14 - 18 Nov, 2019

1ST INN

Bangladesh

150 (58.3)

Bangladesh
v/s
India
India*

493/6 (114.0)

India lead by 343 runs
Live

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 1, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 15 November, 2019

2ND INN

Maratha Arabians

88/6 (10.0)

Maratha Arabians
v/s
Northern Warriors
Northern Warriors*

91/1 (7.0)

Northern Warriors beat Maratha Arabians by 9 wickets

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: BAN VS IND

live
BAN BAN
IND IND

Indore HCS

14 Nov, 201909:30 IST

2nd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

16 Nov, 201919:00 IST

3rd T20I: AFG VS WI

upcoming
AFG AFG
WI WI

Indore HCS

17 Nov, 201919:00 IST

1st Test: NZ VS ENG

upcoming
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Mount Maunganui

21 Nov, 201903:30 IST

Ben Stokes Not Aspiring to be England Captain

After playing a key role in England's historic first 50-over World Cup victory earlier this year, Stokes also shone in the Ashes series against Australia.

AFP |November 15, 2019, 6:10 PM IST
England's Ben Stokes. (Pic: AFP)

Ben Stokes admitted on Friday he is not interested in captaining England in the future.

Stokes has emerged as one of the most charismatic and exciting England stars for decades, but the all-rounder isn't keen to shoulder the extra responsibility of the captaincy.

After playing a key role in England's historic first 50-over World Cup victory earlier this year, Stokes also shone in the Ashes series against Australia.

He currently serves as deputy to Test skipper Joe Root, but doesn't believe he would thrive as the team's leader.

"That's not an aspiration of mine. It's just not one of those things I'm desperate to do," Stokes told the BBC's Today programme.

"I'm very happy at the moment being vice-captain, we've got a great leader in Joe.

"You never know how you handle the pressure of being England captain unless you do it. Being the Test captain of England -- so much pressure comes with it.

"It's a huge burden to carry because everything falls back on you, especially if it goes bad, and you never know how you'll handle that pressure until you walk out onto the field as England captain.

"So I've got no idea how I'd handle it if I did it but, as I say, it's not an aspiration of mine."

Stokes, 28, is on tour with England in New Zealand at present as he looks to finish a memorable year on a high note.

While he doesn't like the idea of being a captain, when he eventually retires, Stokes would welcome a coaching role.

"I guess there always comes a time when you have to start seriously thinking about it and I always say I'd love to be a coach in the future," he added.

"I can't ever see myself just completely disconnecting myself away from the game as some people have.

"But I'm still only 28, I have got plenty of years in the tank hopefully. But I'd love to stay in the game somehow and if that was as a coach I'd love to do that."

Ben StokesEngland cricket

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sat, 16 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd T20I T20 | Sun, 17 Nov, 2019

WI v AFG
Indore HCS

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 21 Nov, 2019

ENG v NZ
Mount Maunganui All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more