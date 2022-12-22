'Ben Stokes or Sam Curran to be Most Expensive Player at Auction', Feels Bollywood Superstar Ranveer Singh

With the IPL 2023 Auctions fast approaching, both franchises and fans are waiting with bated breath to see which teams sign some of the hottest properties in T20 cricket into their squads. Joining in on the excitement is serial entertainer and Bollywood superstar Ranveer Singh who can’t contain his excitement about the biggest gala in T20 cricket.

Ranveer, who is an ardent lover of all things sport is a long-time IPL fan and had some interesting thoughts about this year’s IPL 2023 Auction. In an interaction with Star Sports, Ranveer Singh spoke his heart out on who will bag the title of the most expensive player in this year’s auction as the whole world waits for the road to the Indian Premier League 2023 to get underway.

Speaking exclusively on Cricket Live Auction Special on Star Sports, Ranveer Singh spoke on who he thinks the most expensive player in this year’s auction will be and how teams will be vying to get them into their squad, he said “I think the most expensive player at the auction, it’s going to be between Ben Stokes and Sam Curran, both are all-rounders. Sam Curran showed his fine form and Ben Stokes is well, Ben Stokes. I think in the end, it might be Ben Stokes just a little bit more expensive than Sam Curran because he’s done the biggest things on the biggest stage, the highest level of achievement at the very highest level of the sport. So, he has that little bit of sheen to him and he has that superstar presence and quality. He brings in so much to any team that he’s a part of, a diverse 360° player. I think Ben Stokes might be the most expensive one.”

Ranveer Singh also spoke on Cricket Live Auction Special about Mumbai Indians and how irreplaceable the West Indian Kieron Pollard was to the franchise as he retires from the IPL, he said “Honestly, with all due respect to Ben Stokes, Sam Curran and Cameroon Green, I don’t think that there is any replacement for Kieron Pollard. He is a one-of-a-kind player, an all-rounder that had an unparalleled contribution to Mumbai Indians’ legacy, the IPL, he really is one of a kind. There is only one Kieron Pollard and so I don’t think there is any replacement for him, he is irreplaceable.”

