Ben Stokes Set to be Named as England Test Captain: Report

Allrounder Ben Stokes will reportedly be announced as the next England Test captain in the next couple of days following a fruitful meeting with new England and Wales Cricket Board (ECB) managing director Rob Key on Tuesday.

Key could confirm the announcement as early as Thursday when he will face the media at Lord’s for the first time since his appointment as the managing director. His next big challenge will be finding the next England team head coach for the red and white-ball formats.

Also Read: Charges of Domestic Violence Against Michael Slater Dismissed

Root stepped down as England Test captain earlier this month following disastrous tours of Australia and West Indies leading to calls for his sacking.

Meanwhile, ECB looks set to return to a split coaching set-up after inviting applications for two new head coaches, following Chris Silverwood’s resignation.

Silverwood resigned in February in the aftermath of the team’s 4-0 Ashes test series defeat in Australia, with Paul Collingwood named the interim coach.

British media has linked former India head coach Gary Kirsten with the England job, while Collingwood is also considered to be a leading candidate. Kirsten is currently in India for the IPL 2022 where he’s contracted with the Gujarat Titans as their head coach for the ongoing season.

The deadline for applications is May 6.

The appointment of the new coaches is the latest step in a shake-up of the ECB’s management structure, with former England batter Rob being appointed as the managing director of the country’s men’s cricket team earlier this month.

Key’s appointment came two days after Root stepped away after overseeing only one victory in England’s last 17 Tests.

The last time England had separate coaches for red-ball and white-ball cricket was between 2012 and 2014, when Andy Flower was test coach while Ashley Giles led the one-day international and Twenty20 international teams.

”The head coaches will report to Robert Key, the managing director of England men’s cricket, and will have overall responsibility for the performance and management of the England men’s team in the relevant formats covered by the roles,” the advertisement said.

With Reuters Inputs

Get all the latest updates on Cricket News, Cricket Photos, Cricket Videos, IPL 2022 Live Updates and Cricket Scores here