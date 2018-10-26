Ben Stokes Sets Sight on World Cup and Ashes

Loading...
Stokes was found not guilty of affray by a court in Bristol but will still have to appear in front of a cricket disciplinary hearing in December along with Alex Hales.
“Look, it’s all about looking forward now,” Stokes told the BBC. “We’ve got a huge summer coming up with the Ashes and the World Cup so I’m fully focused on that. Looking at things that went on (in the past) is not the way I like to think about things. It’s all about looking to the future.”
The street-fight resulted in Stokes missing the Ashes in Australia last year, but the all-rounder said he wsn't thinking too much about it now.
“That’s the thing about going forward," he said. "Everything you do from here onwards is what people will hopefully remember. That’s what I’m trying to do. As I said it’s a big year coming up, two important things – a World Cup and an Ashes – and with them both being in England it’s really exciting.”
Stokes seems to be finding form with the bat in recent times, with scores of 35* and 67 in the last two ODIs he batted in, both in Sri Lanka. He made only one half-century in four Tests against India in the home summer, but did play a couple of crucial knocks on seaming conditions.
Stokes was happy he could adapt to different conditions and situations with restrained batting when it was needed.
“It’s being able to adapt to the situation, it wasn’t my natural game (against India) but I felt that was necessary at the time," he explained. "The pleasing thing is I felt it added an extra part to my game… knowing I can play reserved and play through those tricky times in Test cricket."
“It’s just playing to the situation. We’re always getting told ’go out and express yourself, play with freedom’ but sometimes you have to understand the way you need to play with the situation in the game.”
First Published: October 26, 2018, 4:03 PM IST