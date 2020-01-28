Ben Stokes Sorry Despite 'Repeated Abuse' From Spectator & 'Ed Sheeran Reference'

Johannesburg: England star Ben Stokes apologised Friday for his angry exchange with a fan during the fourth and final Test against South Africa but claimed he was the victim of "repeated abuse".
Stokes described his reaction at the Wanderers as "unprofessional".
English cricket chiefs, however, claimed staff and players were also subjected to "personal abuse during and after the day's play".
Stokes, the outstanding player in a series which England lead 2-1, stopped briefly as he left the field after being dismissed for just two and appeared to challenge a spectator, who evidently insulted him.
"Come say that to me outside the ground, you f*****g four-eyed cunt," Stokes said, according to television footage captured as he left the field and started to climb the steps leading to the dressing room.
A clip of the incident was immediately distributed on social media.
Witnesses told the Guardian newspaper that a middle-aged man, wearing a South Africa one-day cricket team shirt, had targeted Stokes, allegedly calling him a "ginger cunt" and likening him to pop star Ed Sheeran.
"I wish to apologise for my language that was heard on the live broadcast today after my dismissal. I should not have reacted in that way," Stokes said in a statement released on his Twitter account.
England star Ben Stokes apologised Friday for his angry exchange with a fan during the fourth and final Test against South Africa but claimed he was the victim of "repeated abuse".
