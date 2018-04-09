IPL 2018: Ben Stokes to Clash With Carlos Brathwaite as Sunrisers Hyderabad Play Rajasthan Royals

Taking to Twitter, SRH posted a photo of the two which read: “Braithwaite has a strike rate of 600 against Stokes in T20 matches, will the trend continue in #IPL also? Are you waiting for this clash tonight? #SRHvRR #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy.”
Braithwaite has a strike rate of 600 against Stokes in T20 matches, will the trend continue in #IPL also? Are you waiting for this clash tonight? #SRHvRR #IPL2018 #OrangeArmy pic.twitter.com/TD74JWZIW2— SunRisers Hyderabad (@SunRisers) April 9, 2018
Back to the fateful day in 2016, West Indies needed 19 runs off the last over with Brathwaite and Marlon Samuels at the crease. Ben Stokes, England's man with the golden arm, was given the responsibility of bowling the final over and in front of him was little known West Indian dasher Brathwaite.
The first delivery was whacked over the ropes at deep backward square leg as Brathwaite made the most of a leg-stump half volley. West Indies were back in the business with 13 needed off 5 deliveries. England captain Eoin Morgan went up to the bowler and a discussion ensued.
Stokes went for the yorker again and ended up bowling another half volley which was rammed into the stands over long on with brute force by Brathwaite. Stokes and the rest of his teammates looked shell shocked while the crowd at the Eden Gardens went into a frenzy.
More discussion among the Englishmen followed but with 7 needed off 4, it was now West Indies' match to lose. Brathwaite went for the jugular again and the result was the same. Didn't get it off the middle of his bat, but the shot had enough power to easily sail over the fence, and the celebrations had begun in the West Indian dug-out as the scores were now tied.
A shaken Ben Stokes didn't know what had hit him. Brathwaite made it a grandstand finish as he hit the next ball for his fourth consecutive six to carry West Indies to victory. The celebrations that followed was a treat for viewers on their television set and for the fans at the ground. West Indies had snatched victory from the jaws of defeat and how.
Also Watch
-
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Blackmail Review: Is This Black Comedy Worth The Hype?
-
Friday 06 April , 2018
Top Five Cars at New York Auto Show 2018
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
YouTube Attack : Four Injured In Shooting At Company Headquarters
-
Wednesday 04 April , 2018
Why CBSE Decided Against Class X Re-Examination
Golden Start For India: Mirabai Chanu's Reaction After Winning First Gold
Ajinkya RahaneBen StokesCarlos BrathwaiteIndian Premier LeagueiplIPL 2018Kane WilliamsonRajasthan Royalssrh vs rrsunrisers hyderabad
First Published: April 9, 2018, 3:49 PM IST