Ben Stokes To Jofra Archer, Reactions To Sydney Thunder’s Lowest Ever Score in T20 History

Sydney Thunder faced absolute humiliation after they registered the lowest score in men’s T20 cricket history on Friday. Thunder were bowled out for just 15 runs by Adelaide Strikers. Not a single Thunder batter could manage to reach the double-digit mark. Thunder’s shocking 125-run defeat has, quite understandably, left the cricket fraternity speechless. Cricketers like Ben Stokes and Jofra Archer shared their reactions on Twitter following the Big Bash League (BBL) encounter.

England’s World Cup-winning all-rounder Ben Stokes expressed his disbelief over Thunder’s batting collapse and wrote, “8-10 of 5.”

8-10 of 5 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯— Ben Stokes (@benstokes38) December 16, 2022

England pacer Jofra Archer, on the other hand, could hardly believe the scorecard. “15 all out,” Archer wrote.

15 all out ?!— Jofra Archer (@JofraArcher) December 16, 2022

Thunder’s poor batting shocked South Africa spinner Tabraiz Shamsi as well. “What on earth just happened in that big bash game,” the 32-year-old wrote.

What on earth just happened in that big bash game??? 🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯🤯#BigBashLeague #BBL12— Tabraiz Shamsi (@shamsi90) December 16, 2022

Former Australia skipper Lisa Sthalekar shared that for the first time she witnessed a side getting bundled out for 15. “Now I get sometimes things don’t go to plans, luck isn’t on your side & you get rolled. But never have I seen a side be dismissed for 15…Yes that is right 15,” the tweet read.

Now I get somethings things don’t go to plans, luck isn’t on your side & you get rolled. But never have I seen a side be dismissed for 15…YES that is right 15!! 🤯🤯😱😱— Lisa Sthalekar (@sthalekar93) December 16, 2022

Former Australia cricketer Tom Moody predicted that Thunder’s record will not be broken easily anytime soon. “Absolute shambles, a record that will stand for a very long time,” Moody wrote.

Absolute shambles, a record that will stand for a very long time!! #BBL— Tom Moody (@TomMoodyCricket) December 16, 2022

Batting first, the Strikers posted 139 runs. Thunder appeared to be shaky from the very first delivery during the run chase. Strikers spinner Matthew Short picked his first and only wicket of the game after he dismissed wicketkeeper Matthew Gilkes on the third ball of the innings. The real damage was later done by pacers Henry Thornton and Wes Agar. Thornton ran through the Thunder side and registered a sensational five-wicket haul. Thornton finished the encounter with terrific figures of 5/3.

“I honestly cannot believe what just happened. I think everyone here probably doesn’t know what is going on either. It was amazing. We thought they bowled really, really well considering what the wicket was doing. And we just thought if we hung in there long enough we’d create chances. That’s unbelievable. I feel like I need to retire now. I don’t think I’m getting better than that," Thornton told Australian broadcaster Channel Seven.

Agar, on the other hand, bagged four wickets to clinch an emphatic 124-run triumph for his side.

