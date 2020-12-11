Ben Stokes to Miss Test Series Against Sri Lanka; Jofra Archer Rested

England all-rounder Ben Stokes is set to miss England’s upcoming Test tour of Sri Lanka following the death of his father. On the other hand pacer Jofra Archer will be rested for the series. England face the Lankans in a two-match Test series that begins on January 14. Both the matches are to be played in Galle.

Stokes’ father Ged has passed away at the age of 65 after a year-long battle with brain cancer. His father was a former rugby player and played the sport in England in the 1980s. He later took up the role of a coach. Ged played for rugby league club named Workington Town. The news of his demise was announced by the club on Twitter. Sharing a condolence message, the rugby club wrote, "It is with great sadness that we learn that our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away. Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed."

He featured for the club in 1982-83 and went on to coach them in 2003, the year his family emigrated from New Zealand to Cumbria, located in North West England.

His former his former rugby club Workington Town confirmed his passing with a statement on social media.

"It is with great sadness that we learn our former player and coach Ged Stokes has passed away,” Workington Town said in a statement.

"Ged is written into the rich fabric of Town history and will be greatly missed. Our thoughts are with Deb, Ben and James. Ged still has many, many friends here in West Cumbria and we send our thoughts to them too."Earlier in the summer, Stokes had pulled out of the Test series against Pakistan midway through the series for family reasons.

He also missed the first half of Indian Premier League in the UAE before joining his franchise Rajasthan Royals for the last phase of the tournament.

"My dad was very strong on the responsibilities I have. He told me I have a duty to do the job that I do and I have a duty as a husband and father as well," Stokes had recently said.

"We gave it all a lot of thought and talked it over at length, and we came to a decision that now sees me back focusing on the game."