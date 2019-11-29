Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

PAK IN AUS, 2 TESTS, 2019 2nd Test, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

Australia *

109/1 (34.5)

Australia
v/s
Pakistan
Pakistan

MIN. 38.1 Overs Left Today
Stumps

ENG IN NZ, 2 TEST SERIES, 2019 2nd Test, Seddon Park, Hamilton, 29 - 03 Dec, 2019

1ST INN

New Zealand *

173/3 (54.3)

New Zealand
v/s
England
England

Toss won by England (decided to field)

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: NZ VS ENG

live
NZ NZ
ENG ENG

Hamilton

29 Nov, 201903:30 IST

2nd Test: AUS VS PAK

live
AUS AUS
PAK PAK

Adelaide

29 Nov, 201909:00 IST

1st T20I: IND VS WI

upcoming
IND IND
WI WI

Hyderabad RGIS

06 Dec, 201919:00 IST

Match 1: UAE VS USA

upcoming
UAE UAE
USA USA

Sharjah

08 Dec, 201911:30 IST

Ben Stokes Unlikely to Bowl in Remainder of Hamilton Test After Knee Trouble

England all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled up after bowling just two overs on Day 1 of the Hamilton Test against New Zealand, with his left knee giving him trouble once again.

Cricketnext Staff |November 29, 2019, 1:41 PM IST
Ben Stokes Unlikely to Bowl in Remainder of Hamilton Test After Knee Trouble

England all-rounder Ben Stokes pulled up after bowling just two overs on Day 1 of the Hamilton Test against New Zealand, with his left knee giving him trouble once again.

Stokes’ knee had flared up by the end of the second over, and doubts have now emerged about his ability to bowl again during the remainder of the match. He continued to be on the field for the remainder of the day, but did not bowl.

"Ben has some pain in his left knee and will be assessed on whether he can bowl during the rest of this innings," an England statement read. "He felt some discomfort at the end of his second over earlier today."

While England have said that Stokes will continue to be assessed for the remainder of the match, they will hope that the presence of other fast bowlers like Sam Curran, Chris Woakes, Jofra Archer and Stuart Broad will soften the blow.

"We want Ben Stokes at full tilt if we can, because at his best he's world-class," said Chris Woakes at the end of day’s play. "There's a bit of a gap between the end of this Test match and the start of the South Africa series, so hopefully the medical team can get him as close to 100 per cent as possible."

This is not the first time the all-rounder’s left knee is giving him trouble, after having undergone surgery on it in 2016 owing to a cartilage tear.​

Ben StokesNew Zealand vs England 2019

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 06 Dec, 2019

WI v IND
Hyderabad RGIS

ICC CWC 2019 | Match 1 ODI | Sun, 08 Dec, 2019

USA v UAE
Sharjah All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 4659 119
2 New Zealand 2829 109
3 England 4366 104
4 South Africa 3177 102
5 Australia 3270 99
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7071 122
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 9349 260
see more