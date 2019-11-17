Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

T10 LEAGUE, 2019 Match 7, Sheikh Zayed Stadium, Abu Dhabi, 17 November, 2019

2ND INN

Northern Warriors

92/1 (10.0)

Northern Warriors
v/s
Team Abu Dhabi
Team Abu Dhabi*

49/1 (4.4)

Team Abu Dhabi need 44 runs in 32 balls at 8.25 rpo

Ben Stokes Using David Warner to Spike Book Sales: Tim Paine

Tim Paine has hit back at Ben Stokes for his comments on David Warner, saying that the England all-rounder is using the opener's name to 'spike book sales'.

Cricketnext Staff |November 17, 2019, 3:59 PM IST
Australian Tim Paine appeals unsuccessfully for the wicket of Ben Stokes. (Pic: AP)

Australa Test captain Tim Paine has hit back at Ben Stokes for his comments on David Warner, saying that the England all-rounder is using the opener's name to 'spike book sales'.

Stokes had said that his match-winning knock at Headingley during the Ashes this summer was spurred on by Warner's constant sledging, adding that he would have accepted thos words from anyone but the southpaw.

"I was obviously standing next to David the whole time and you are allowed to talk on the cricket field. But by no means was he abusing him or sledging him," Paine said.

"It just seems to be a common trend in England that they like to use Davey's name to spike book sales. So good luck to them."

Paine went on to add that Warner handled himself really well during the series, especially due to the fact that he was on the end of some relentless booing from English fans.

"I was standing right next to him, I had absolutely no issue. The way David handled himself during the Ashes was excellent. Particularly given the fact he wasn't scoring a hell of a lot of runs and I'm pretty sure he was on the end of a fair bit himself on and off the field in England.

"So I thought he did a great job of handling that and held himself really well throughout the series. They write books to sell and they have to get headlines to get sales.

"We're going to concentrate on what we do and maintain our own standards. What Ben and England want to do is completely up to them."

