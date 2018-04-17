Home IPL 2018 News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs
CricketNext GET APP
Indian T20 Carnival Associate Sponsors

Ben Stokes Wants to Help England Reach the Pinnacle of Test Cricket

AFP | Updated: April 17, 2018, 5:04 PM IST
Ben Stokes Wants to Help England Reach the Pinnacle of Test Cricket

File image of Ben Stokes (AFP Photo)

London: Ben Stokes is desperate to inspire England back to the pinnacle of Test cricket, saying the team has "slacked off" in the past two years, slipping to fifth in the world rankings.

The 26-year-old all-rounder returned to international cricket in February against New Zealand but could not prevent a 1-0 defeat for the tourists to extend a miserable run that has seen England win just one Test series overseas since 2012.

Stokes missed his side's 4-0 Ashes humbling after being suspended from playing for England over a nightclub incident and admitted he was "gutted" to watch his teammates struggling in Australia.

Just two years ago England were one Test win away from holding all nine bilateral Test trophies but were denied as Pakistan won at the Oval and squared the series.

"I just want to get us back to playing the way we want to play," Stokes told Britain's Guardian newspaper. "We were so close to being one of the best teams in the world.

"We've slacked off in the past two years but knowing how close we were gives you that desire to get back there."

New Zealand-born Stokes said he had accepted the decision of coach Trevor Bayliss not to reinstate him as vice-captain for the New Zealand series.

Stokes, currently playing for Rajasthan Royals in the Indian Premier League, pleaded not guilty to a charge of affray over the nightclub incident that forced him out of the Ashes tour.

He looks set to miss the second Test against India at Lord's, with his trial set for August 6.

Also Watch

Ben StokesEngland Test cricketEngland Test Teamstokes
First Published: April 17, 2018, 5:04 PM IST

Live TV

UPCOMING MATCHES

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 India 5313 121
2 South Africa 5154 117
3 New Zealand 3886 102
4 Australia 4599 102
5 England 5029 97
FULL Ranking