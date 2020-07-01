Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

Live

EUROPEAN CRICKET SERIES KUMMERFELD, 2020 Match 10, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 01 July, 2020

1ST INN

MTV Stallions *

69/1 (6.1)

MTV Stallions
v/s
VFB Fallersleben
VFB Fallersleben

VFB Fallersleben elected to field

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Ben Stokes Will Do a 'Brilliant Job' as England Captain: Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood believes all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes will do a 'brilliant job' as captain of the side.

Cricketnext Staff |July 1, 2020, 3:25 PM IST
Ben Stokes Will Do a 'Brilliant Job' as England Captain: Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood believes all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes will do a 'brilliant job' as captain of the side.

The England and Wales Cricket Board had announced on Tuesday that Joe Root will not be playing in their first Test against the West Indies as he will be with his wife for the birth of their child.

Wood, who has actually played under Stokes' leadership during their days together in the Durham academy, is confident he will be as a good a skipper as he was back then.

"There has been a lot of talk about Stokesy being captain in the first Test, with Joe Root missing out to be at the birth of his second child," Wood wrote in his BBC column.

"I am one of the few people who have actually played under Stokesy, back in our days on the Durham academy. He was a good skipper back then, leading from the front, just like he does now.

Also Read: Joe Root to Miss First Test Against WI, Ben Stokes to Captain England

"As the years have gone on, he has matured into a senior player, setting the example and dragging people along with him.

"He has a good cricket brain and, even though he does not have much captaincy experience, he will have seasoned players like James Anderson and Stuart Broad around to bounce ideas off.

"Stokesy won't not just tell people what to do. He knows that players are individuals, so he will treat them as such. That said, he is also very honest, so he won't be afraid to tell it straight if someone is not pulling their weight or sticking to a plan. He will do a brilliant job."

England's first Test against West Indies will start on July 8 in Southampton. This is the first cricket series to be played since the sport went into a freeze mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Ben Stokescricketcricket newsEngland cricket teamEngland vs West IndiesEngland vs West Indies 2020Mark WooWest Indies Cricket team

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK v ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
see more