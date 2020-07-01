Ben Stokes Will Do a 'Brilliant Job' as England Captain: Mark Wood

England pacer Mark Wood believes all-rounder and vice-captain Ben Stokes will do a 'brilliant job' as captain of the side.
The England and Wales Cricket Board had announced on Tuesday that Joe Root will not be playing in their first Test against the West Indies as he will be with his wife for the birth of their child.
Wood, who has actually played under Stokes' leadership during their days together in the Durham academy, is confident he will be as a good a skipper as he was back then.
"There has been a lot of talk about Stokesy being captain in the first Test, with Joe Root missing out to be at the birth of his second child," Wood wrote in his BBC column.
"I am one of the few people who have actually played under Stokesy, back in our days on the Durham academy. He was a good skipper back then, leading from the front, just like he does now.
"As the years have gone on, he has matured into a senior player, setting the example and dragging people along with him.
"He has a good cricket brain and, even though he does not have much captaincy experience, he will have seasoned players like James Anderson and Stuart Broad around to bounce ideas off.
"Stokesy won't not just tell people what to do. He knows that players are individuals, so he will treat them as such. That said, he is also very honest, so he won't be afraid to tell it straight if someone is not pulling their weight or sticking to a plan. He will do a brilliant job."
England's first Test against West Indies will start on July 8 in Southampton. This is the first cricket series to be played since the sport went into a freeze mid-March due to the coronavirus pandemic.
