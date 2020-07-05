Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

CZECH SUPER SERIES WEEK 4, 2020 Match 5, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

1ST INN

Brno Rangers *

0/0 (0.0)

Brno Rangers
v/s
Moravian CC
Moravian CC

Brno Rangers elected to bat
Live

CYPRUS T20, 2020 Match 7, Adelaide Oval, Adelaide, 05 July, 2020

2ND INN

Cyprus Moufflons CC

175 (20.0)

Cyprus Moufflons CC
v/s
Riyaan CC
Riyaan CC*

75/0 (5.5)

Riyaan CC need 101 runs in 85 balls at 7.12 rpo

fixtures

All matches

1st Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Rose Bowl, Southampton

08 Jul, 202015:30 IST

2nd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

16 Jul, 202015:30 IST

3rd Test: ENG VS WI

upcoming
ENG ENG
WI WI

Manchester

24 Jul, 202015:30 IST

1st Test: ENG VS PAK

upcoming
ENG ENG
PAK PAK

Lord's

30 Jul, 202015:30 IST

Ben Stokes' Workload a Concern if He's Made Full-time Captain: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is unsure as to whether all-rounder Ben Stokes would be a good captaincy option in the long-term.

Cricketnext Staff |July 5, 2020, 12:45 PM IST
Hussain's concern stems from the fact that as the team's lead all-rounder, Stokes already has enough on his plate and that captaincy would be an added burden.

However Hussain said it would be unwise to write Stokes off, adding that he could make an 'exceptional captain'.

"Generally, what Ben does is a bit like Virat (Kohli). Everything he does, he does it at 100 mile an hour. So, I think he will be an excellent captain, he’s only a stand-in captain," Hussain said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.

Also Read: Lost Count of the Team Meetings Held to Discuss Sachin Tendulkar - Nasser Hussain

"Joe Root is off with that baby, his second child. I think as a stand-in captain, I am absolutely behind it, absolutely great choice, very loyal as well to Joe Root.

"He won’t have any kind of grandeur thinking that this is my job for life. But as a long-term thing – all-rounder with so much on his plate, plays three formats, IPL possibly coming up – I think there’s too much on his shoulders, but never write-off Ben Stokes.

"He could make an exceptional captain, but I am worried a little bit about his workload in the future if he does it full time."

Stokes will lead the side in the first Test against West Indies starting July 8 at Southampton as Test skipper Root will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.

Upcoming Matches

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 1st Test | Wed, 08 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Rose Bowl, Southampton

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 2nd Test | Thu, 16 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

The Wisden Trophy, 2020 | 3rd Test | Fri, 24 Jul, 2020

WI vs ENG
Manchester

Pakistan in England, 3 Test Series, 2020 | 1st Test | Thu, 30 Jul, 2020

PAK vs ENG
Lord's All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 3466 105
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 4820 127
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 South Africa 3345 108
5 Australia 3518 107
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Australia 5285 278
2 England 4564 268
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 5470 260
5 South Africa 4380 258
