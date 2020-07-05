Ben Stokes' Workload a Concern if He's Made Full-time Captain: Nasser Hussain

Former England captain Nasser Hussain is unsure as to whether all-rounder Ben Stokes would be a good captaincy option in the long-term.
Hussain's concern stems from the fact that as the team's lead all-rounder, Stokes already has enough on his plate and that captaincy would be an added burden.
However Hussain said it would be unwise to write Stokes off, adding that he could make an 'exceptional captain'.
"Generally, what Ben does is a bit like Virat (Kohli). Everything he does, he does it at 100 mile an hour. So, I think he will be an excellent captain, he’s only a stand-in captain," Hussain said on Star Sports show Cricket Connected.
"Joe Root is off with that baby, his second child. I think as a stand-in captain, I am absolutely behind it, absolutely great choice, very loyal as well to Joe Root.
"He won’t have any kind of grandeur thinking that this is my job for life. But as a long-term thing – all-rounder with so much on his plate, plays three formats, IPL possibly coming up – I think there’s too much on his shoulders, but never write-off Ben Stokes.
"He could make an exceptional captain, but I am worried a little bit about his workload in the future if he does it full time."
Stokes will lead the side in the first Test against West Indies starting July 8 at Southampton as Test skipper Root will be with his wife for the birth of their second child.
