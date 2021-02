BEN vs FTH Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Bengali vs Fateh Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips Bengali vs Fateh Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Bengali vs Fateh Dream11 Best Picks / Bengali vs Fateh Dream11 Captain / Bengali vs Fateh Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online cricket Tips and more

Bengali have won two out of the two matches that they have played in the ongoing ECS T10 Barcelona 2021. There is no doubt that the team will be aiming to continue their winning streak in the league. Fateh, on the other hand, have not hadthe opportunity to play in the tournament as both their scheduled fixtures were abandoned. Bengali, in their lastmatch, defeated Catalunya Tigers CC by seven wickets.

The last scheduled match of Wednesday,February 10 will be played between Bengali and Fateh at 9:00 PM IST at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Bengali vs Fateh: Live Streaming

Every game will be live streamed worldwide on the European Cricket Network and on FanCode - a multi-sport aggregator platform, from the house of Dream Sports for the Indian Sub-Continent.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Bengali vs Fateh: Live Score

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Bengali vs Fateh: Match Details

February 10 - 9:00 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at the Montjuic Ground in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Dream11 team for Bengali vs Fateh

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction for Bengali vs Fateh captain: Mosaraf Hossain

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction for Bengali vs Fateh vice-captain: Manjinder Singh Lovely

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction for Bengali vs Fateh wicket keeper: Shafiqur Rahman

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction for Bengali vs Fateh batsmen: Tajmid Bepari, Happy Singh, Manjinder Singh Lovely

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction for Bengali vs Fateh all rounders: Mosaraf Hossain, Riaz Howlader, Omar Ali, Randip Singh-Daid

ECS T10 Barcelona 2021 BEN vs FTH Dream11 prediction for Bengali vs Fateh bowlers: Gurvinder Singh-I, Hasan bin Hakim, Al Amin-Mg

BEN vs FTH ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Bengali probable playing 11 against Fateh: Riaz Howlader, Alauddin Siddique, Tuhin Motalab, Tamjid Bepari, Omar Ali, Nadim Hussain, Mosaraf Hossain, Waqar Hussain, Shafiqur Rahman, Hasan bin Hakim, Al Amin Mg

BEN vs FTH ECS T10 Barcelona 2021, Fateh probable playing 11 against Bengali: Manjinder Singh Lovely, Gurvinder Singh sr, Iqbal Wajid, Kuldeep Singh, Lakhvir Singh Vinty, Randip Singh Daid, Shantanu Sharma Sonu, Happy Singh, Jagroop Singh, Tajinder Singh, Naghman Hussain