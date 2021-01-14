- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 3rd Test - 07 - 11 Jan, 2021Match Ended338/10(105.4) RR 3.2312/6(87.0) RR 3.59
AUS
IND244/10(100.4) RR 2.42334/5(131.0) RR 2.55
Australia drew with India
BEN vs HYD Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Best Picks / Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Captain / Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 14, 2021, 1:18 PM IST
BEN vs HYD Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Bengal will be aiming their third consecutive win in the Elite Group B point table. As of now, the team seems to be in great form. It is also currently on top of the point table of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 with 8 points. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have one win and one loss to their credit. The team have four points and are placed at the number 3 spot of the table.
Bengal on January 12 registered their win against Jharkhand by 16 runs. Hyderabad too made its debut win on the same day after defeating Odisha by 6 runs.
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad is scheduled for Thursday, January 14 at 7 PM IST.
All Elite Group B matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Live Score
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Match Details
The Bengal vs Hyderabad match is on Thursday January 14. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Garden, Kolkata.
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Bengal vs Hyderabad :
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad captain: Shreevats
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad vice-captain: C Milind
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad wicket keeper: Shreevats
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad batsmen: V Singh, M Tiwary, B Sandeep, T Agarwal, T Thyagarajan
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad all-rounders: C Milind, K Kak, R Teja
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad bowlers: Ishan, Akash,
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal probable 11 against Hyderabad: Shreevats, V Singh, Abhimanyu, M Tiwary, S Ahmed, K Ahmed, Ravikant A Nandi, M Kumar, Ishan, Akash
BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Hyderabad probable 11 against Bengal: T Agarwal, P Reddy, T Varma, H Agarwal, B Sandeep, R Buddhi, K Kak, R Teja, T Thyagarajan, M Jaiswal, C Milind
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
