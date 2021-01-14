Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Best Picks / Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Captain / Bengal vs Hyderabad Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

BEN vs HYD Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips | Bengal will be aiming their third consecutive win in the Elite Group B point table. As of now, the team seems to be in great form. It is also currently on top of the point table of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 with 8 points. Hyderabad, on the other hand, have one win and one loss to their credit. The team have four points and are placed at the number 3 spot of the table.

Bengal on January 12 registered their win against Jharkhand by 16 runs. Hyderabad too made its debut win on the same day after defeating Odisha by 6 runs.

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad is scheduled for Thursday, January 14 at 7 PM IST.

All Elite Group B matches of Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be played at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Live Score

(https://www.news18.com/cricketnext/cricket-live-scorecard/)

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Hyderabad : Match Details

The Bengal vs Hyderabad match is on Thursday January 14. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Garden, Kolkata.

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Bengal vs Hyderabad :

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad captain: Shreevats

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad vice-captain: C Milind

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad wicket keeper: Shreevats

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad batsmen: V Singh, M Tiwary, B Sandeep, T Agarwal, T Thyagarajan

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad all-rounders: C Milind, K Kak, R Teja

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Hyderabad bowlers: Ishan, Akash,

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal probable 11 against Hyderabad: Shreevats, V Singh, Abhimanyu, M Tiwary, S Ahmed, K Ahmed, Ravikant A Nandi, M Kumar, Ishan, Akash

BEN vs HYD Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Hyderabad probable 11 against Bengal: T Agarwal, P Reddy, T Varma, H Agarwal, B Sandeep, R Buddhi, K Kak, R Teja, T Thyagarajan, M Jaiswal, C Milind