BEN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match, November 18, 1:00 PM IST

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Bengal and Karnataka: Sudip Chatterjee-led Bengal will be up against Manish Pandey’s Karnataka in the second quarterfinal of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 on Thursday, November 18. The match between Bengal and Karnataka is scheduled to take place at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi and it is slated to begin at 01:00 pm (IST). Going into this fixture, Bengal will have an edge over Karnataka as they have defeated them by seven wickets in their previous meet in the tournament.

The Bengal team have been in brilliant form so far in this tournament and reached the quarterfinal round by topping their group with 16 points.

Bengal’s Abhimanyu Easwaran, who was the star of the match of his side during their last meet with Karnataka, has been ruled out from this game.

Karnataka is also set to miss the services of some of its key players Devdutt Padikkal, K Gowtham and Mayank Agarwal.

Here is everything you need to know about today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Karnataka:

BEN vs KAR Telecast

The Star Sports Network has the broadcasting rights for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Karnataka.

BEN vs KAR Live Streaming

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Karnataka will be available to stream live on the Disney+Hostar app and website.

BEN vs KAR Match Details

The Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy match between Bengal and Karnataka will be played at the Arun Jaitley Stadium, Delhi. The match between Bengal and Karnataka will begin at 1:00 PM IST on Thursday, November 18.

BEN vs KAR Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Manish Pandey

Vice-Captain- Shahbaz Ahmed

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs KAR Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Wriddhiman Saha

Batters: Manish Pandey, Karun Nair, Rohan Kadam, Sudip Chatterjee, Abhinav Manohar

All-rounders: Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed

Bowlers: KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Mukesh Kumar

BEN vs KAR Probable XIs:

Bengal Possible Playing XI: Sudip Chatterjee (c), Abhishek Das, Writtick Chatterjee, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Shahbaz Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Pradipta Pramanik, Akash Deep, Sujit Yadav

Karnataka Possible Playing XI: Rohan Kadam, B R Sharath (wk), Manish Pandey (c), Karun Nair, Abhinav Manohar, Aniruddha Joshi, KC Cariappa, Jagadeesha Suchith, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Vidyadhar Patil, Vasuki Koushik

