BEN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction For Ranji Trophy 2021-22 Semi-final: Check Captain, Vice-Captain And Probable XIs, Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh, June 14, 9:30 AM IST

BEN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for BEN vs MP Ranji Trophy 2022 semi-final match between Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh : The crucial semi-final match of this year’s Ranji Trophy will take place between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur. The match will begin at 9:30 am IST on June 14. A place in the final is up for grabs on Tuesday and both teams will be fancying their chances of qualifying for the prestigious final of the Ranji Trophy.

The Bengal team led by Abhimanyu Easwaran qualified for the semi-finals after drawing against Jharkhand on Friday (June 10). Bengal posted a huge total of 773 runs in the first innings and extended their lead by 318 runs in the second innings. Since the match couldn’t be decided, Bengal qualified for the semi-finals by the virtue of a first-innings lead. Bengal would hope that their batters maintain the quality that they showed in the quarter-finals.

Madhya Pradesh also showcased a stellar performance against Punjab in their quarter-final match. The bowling unit of Madhya Pradesh ran riot over Punjab in both the innings as they were restricted to 219 and 203 in both the innings. MP spinners Kumar Kartikeya and Saransh Jain were outstanding as they shared 10 wickets amongst themselves in the second innings to destroy the Punjab batting line-up.

The teams look equally balanced on paper and it will be a fiercely competitive fixture as both sides will be looking to secure a place in the grand final.

Ahead of the match between Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh; here is everything you need to know:

BEN vs MP Telecast

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will be telecast live on the Star Sports network in India.

BEN vs MP Live Streaming

The Ranji Trophy semi-final match between Bengal and Madhya Pradesh will be streamed live on the Disney+Hotstar app and website.

BEN vs MP Match Details

The BEN vs MP match will be played at the KSCA Cricket Ground in Alur, on Tuesday, June 14, at 9:30 am IST.

BEN vs MP Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Sudip Kumar Gharami

Vice-Captain: Rajat Patidar

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs MP Dream11 Fantasy Cricket

Wicketkeepers: Abishek Porel, Himanshu Mantri

Batters: Akshat Raghuwanshi, Abhishek Raman, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Rajat Patidar

Bowlers: Saransh Jain, Kumar Kartikeya, Sayan Mondal

Bengal vs Madhya Pradesh Possible XIs

Bengal Predicted Line-up: Abhimanyu Easwaran (c), Manoj Tiwary , Anustup Majumdar, Ishan Porel, Abhishek Raman, Abishek Porel (wk), Akash Deep Mukesh Kumar, Sayan Mondal, Shahbaz Ahmed, Sudip Kumar Gharami

Madhya Pradesh Predicted Line-up: Aditya Shrivastava (c), Himanshu Mantri (wk), Akshat Raghuwanshi, Anubhav Agarwal, Puneet Datey, Saransh Jain, Shubham S Sharma, Yash Dubey, Kumar Kartikeya, Rajat Patidar, Gaurav Yadav

