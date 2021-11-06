BEN vs MUM dream11 team prediction and tips Final check captain vice-captain and probable playing XIs for Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 between Bengal and Mumbai November 06, 01:00 PM IST

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 match between Bengal and Mumbai: From Elite Group B, we have Bengal locking horns with Mumbai on Saturday, November 6. The two sides will be playing against each other at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati. The fixture will kick off at 01:00 PM IST.

Bengal have delivered headline performances in the T20 Championship so far. The team was highly impressive in their first two games as they defeated Chandigarh and Baroda by seven wickets and two runs, respectively. Bengal are currently atop the Elite Group B table with eight points.

Mumbai, on the other hand, failed to make a grand debut in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 as they fell to a 9-run victory against Karnataka. However, the team bounced back nicely in their next game as they got better off Services by 17 runs. Though the team will have momentum on their side, they will need to put some extra effort to ensure a victory against table-toppers Bengal.

Ahead of the match between Bengal and Mumbai; here is everything you need to know:

BEN vs MUM Telecast

The Bengal vs Mumbai game will not be telecasted in India

BEN vs MUM Live Streaming

The match between Bengal and Mumbai will be streamed live on the Disney + Hostar app and website.

BEN vs MUM Match Details

The upcoming match of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021-22 will see Bengal playing against Mumbai at the ACA Stadium, Barsapara, Guwahati at 01:00 PM IST on November 06, Saturday.

BEN vs MUM Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain- Shahbaz Ahmed

Vice-Captain- Ajinkya Rahane

Suggested Playing XI for BEN vs MUM Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeepers: Wriddhiman Saha, Aditya Tare

Batters: Ajinkya Rahane, Abhishek Das, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Yashasvi Jaiswal

All-rounders: Shahbaz Ahmed, Mohit Aswathi

Bowlers: Tushar Deshpande, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep

BEN vs MUM Probable XIs:

Bengal: Sudip Chatterjee (c), Abhishek Das, Karan Lal, Wriddhiman Saha (wk), Kaif Ahmed, Mukesh Kumar, Ritwik Roy Chowdhury, Ishan Porel, Akash Deep, Writtick Chatterjee, Shahbaz Ahmed

Mumbai: Prithvi Shaw, Ajinkya Rahane (c), Yashasvi Jaiswal, Siddhesh Lad, Atharva Ankolekar, Tushar Deshpande, Aman Hakim Khan, Tanush Kotian, Mohit Awasthi, Shivam Dube, Aditya Tare (wk)

