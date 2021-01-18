BEN vs TN Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

- 1st Test - 14 - 18 Jan, 2021Match Ended135/10(46.1) RR 2.92359/10(136.5) RR 2.62
SL
ENG421/10(117.1) RR 3.5976/3(24.2) RR 3.12
England beat Sri Lanka by 7 wickets
- 1st ODI - 08 Jan, 2021Match Ended269/5(50.0) RR 5.38
IRE
UAE270/4(49.0) RR 5.51
United Arab Emirates beat Ireland by 6 wickets
- 1st ODI - 20 Jan, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 1st ODI - 21 Jan, ThuUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 2nd Test - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
SL
ENG
10:00 IST - Galle
- 2nd ODI - 22 Jan, FriUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Mirpur
- 2nd ODI - 24 Jan, SunUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 3rd ODI - 25 Jan, MonUp Next
BAN
WI
11:00 IST - Chattogram
- 3rd ODI - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
AFG
IRE
11:00 IST - Abu Dhabi
- 1st Test - 26 Jan, TueUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Karachi
- 1st Test - 3 Feb, WedUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Chattogram
- 2nd Test - 4 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
10:30 IST - Rawalpindi
- 1st Test - 5 Feb, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd Test - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
BAN
WI
09:30 IST - Mirpur
- 1st T20 - 11 Feb, ThuUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 2nd Test - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Chennai
- 2nd T20 - 13 Feb, SatUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 3rd T20 - 14 Feb, SunUp Next
PAK
SA
16:00 IST - Lahore
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 24 Feb, WedUp Next
IND
ENG
14:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th Test - 4 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st T20I - 12 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd T20I - 14 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd T20I - 16 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 4th T20I - 18 Mar, ThuUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 5th T20I - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
IND
ENG
19:30 IST - Motera Ahmedabad
- 1st ODI - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd ODI - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd ODI - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
IND
ENG
09:30 IST - Pune
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st T20I - 14 Oct, ThuUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
- 2nd T20I - 15 Oct, FriUp Next
PAK
ENG
18:30 IST - Karachi
BEN vs TN Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips
Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Best Picks / Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Captain / Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more
- Trending Desk
- Updated: January 18, 2021, 2:59 PM IST
Bengal and Tamil Nadu have been in phenomenal form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy league till now. Tamil Nadu, in their match scheduled on Monday, January 18 against Bengal,will be aiming to continue their no loss streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 series. Bengal, on the contrary, have lost only one of the four matches that they have played till now.
In their previous match, Tamil Nadu was on the winning end against Hyderabad on January 16. After the win, the total score of the team reached 16 points and they were able to secure the top spot of Elite Group B point table. Bengal in their previous match lost against Assam by 13 runs on the same day. With this loss, there came a gap of four points between Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Presently, Bengal are placed second on the table with 12 points.
All elite group B matches will be played in Kolkata’s Eden Garden. BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu match is scheduled to start from 7 PM IST.
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Live Streaming and telecast
All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu:Live Score
FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Match Details
The Bengal vs Tamil Nadu match is on Monday, January 18. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu captain: N Jagadeesan
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu vice-captain: Ishan Porel
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu wicket keeper: N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreevats Goswami
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Vivek Singh
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu all-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal probable playing 11 against Tamil Nadu: Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar.
BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu probable playing 11 against Bengal: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|New Zealand
|3198
|118
|2
|Australia
|3028
|116
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|South Africa
|2499
|96
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|6102
|117
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|4344
|111
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|6877
|275
|2
|Australia
|6800
|272
|3
|India
|10186
|268
|4
|Pakistan
|7516
|259
|5
|South Africa
|5047
|252
|FULL Ranking