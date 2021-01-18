BEN vs TN Dream 11 predictions Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips

Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Best Picks / Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Captain / Bengal vs Tamil Nadu Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips / Online Cricket Tips and more

Bengal and Tamil Nadu have been in phenomenal form in the Syed Mushtaq Ali trophy league till now. Tamil Nadu, in their match scheduled on Monday, January 18 against Bengal,will be aiming to continue their no loss streak in the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 series. Bengal, on the contrary, have lost only one of the four matches that they have played till now.

In their previous match, Tamil Nadu was on the winning end against Hyderabad on January 16. After the win, the total score of the team reached 16 points and they were able to secure the top spot of Elite Group B point table. Bengal in their previous match lost against Assam by 13 runs on the same day. With this loss, there came a gap of four points between Bengal and Tamil Nadu. Presently, Bengal are placed second on the table with 12 points.

All elite group B matches will be played in Kolkata’s Eden Garden. BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu match is scheduled to start from 7 PM IST.

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Live Streaming and telecast

All matches of the Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 will be telecast on Star Sports 2 and Star Sports 2 HD channels. Those willing to watch the match online can live stream it on Disney+ Hotstar.

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu:Live Score

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu: Match Details

The Bengal vs Tamil Nadu match is on Monday, January 18. The match will start from 7 PM Indian Standard Time (IST) at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021, dream 11 team, Bengal vs Tamil Nadu

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu captain: N Jagadeesan

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu vice-captain: Ishan Porel

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu wicket keeper: N Jagadeesan, Dinesh Karthik, Shreevats Goswami

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu batsmen: Shahrukh Khan, Hari Nishanth, Vivek Singh

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu all-rounders: Baba Aparajith, Writtick Chatterjee

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 dream 11 prediction Bengal vs Tamil Nadu bowlers: Murugan Ashwin, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Bengal probable playing 11 against Tamil Nadu: Shreevats Goswami, Vivek Singh, Anustup Majumdar, Manoj Tiwary, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arnab Nandi, Writtick Chatterjee, Akash Deep, Ishan Porel, Mukesh Kumar.

BEN vs TN Syed Mushtaq Ali Trophy 2021 Tamil Nadu probable playing 11 against Bengal: Hari Nishanth, N Jagadeesan, KB Arun Karthik, Baba Aparajith, Dinesh Karthik, Shahrukh Khan, M Mohammad, Murugan Ashwin, Ravisrinivasan Sai Kishore, Aswin Crist, Sandeep Warrier.