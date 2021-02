BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Predictions, ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali vs XI Stars: Playing XI, Cricket Fantasy Tips BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Team: Check Dream11 Prediction / BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Best Picks / BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Captain / BEN vs XI-S Dream11 Vice Captain/ Dream11 Tips /Online Cricket Tips and more

The 13th match of the ECS T10 – Barcelona 2021, will see Bengali taking on XI Stars at the Montjuic Olympic Ground, Barcelona on February 10.Bengali had a great start to their ECS campaign,winning their opening two games. They defeated Catalunya and Men in Blue in the previous two fixtures.

On the other hand, XI Stars had their first game against Gracia abandoned due to rain. This will be their second match of the day, as they will be facing off Men In Blue earlier in the day.The ECS T10 Barcelona Bengali vs XI Stars game is scheduled to start at 5:00pmIST.

BEN vs XI-S ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali vs XI Stars: Live Streaming

All matches of the ECS T10 Barcelona can be watched online on FanCode app and website.

BEN vs XI-S ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali vs XI Stars: Live Score / Scorecard

FOLLOW HERE FOR LIVE SCORE

BEN vs XI-S ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali vs XI Stars: Match Details

February 10 – 5:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST) at the at Montjuic Olympic Ground, in Barcelona.

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars captain: Riaz Howlader

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars vice-captain: Tanveer Shah

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars wicketkeeper: Shafiqur Rahman

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars batsmen: Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tamjid Bepari

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars all-rounders: Riaz Howlader, Omar Ali, Mosaraf Hossain, Tanveer Shah

ECS T10 Barcelona BEN vs XI-S Dream11 team for Bengali vs XI Stars bowlers: Hamza Khan, Umar Riaz,Ehsan Ullah

BEN vs XI-S ECS T10 Barcelona, Bengali playing 11 against XI Stars: Shafiqur Rahman, Tuhin Motalab, Omar Ali, Tamjid Bepari, Waqar Hussain, Alauddin Siddique, Riaz Howlader, Mosaraf Hossain, Nadeem Hussain, Hasan Bin Hakim, Al Amin Mg

BEN vs XI-S ECS T10 Barcelona, XI Stars playing 11 against Bengali:Amir Hamza, Tabish Qahquos, Asif Mehmood, Tanveer Shah, Zubair Ahmed, Umar Riaz, Muneeb Ishfaq, Usman Shah, Sajid Riaz, Ehsan Ullah, Hamza Khan