BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction: Check Captain, Vice-Captain, and Probable Playing XIs for Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 3rd quarterfinal, November 16, 09:00 AM IST

BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction and Suggestions for today’s Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021 match between Bengal Women and Delhi Women: Inthe third pre-quarter final match of the Women’s Senior One Day Trophy 2021, Bengal Women will go one-on-one against Delhi Women on Tuesday, November 16. The game will be played at the Alur Cricket Stadium II, in Bengaluru at 9:00 am IST.

The Rumeli Dhar-led Bengal side have been the side to beat in the competition, as they have five wins in as many games so far. They will be high on confidence after maintaining a winning streak in the group stages. Meanwhile, Delhi Women finished second in Elite Group A behind Maharashtra. Babita Negi and Co have won four of their five games and they beat their counterparts from Jammu and Kashmir by eight wickets to enter the Quarter-Finals.

Both sides will be brimming with confidence and will look to carry forward the winning momentum in this encounter. However, Bengal are expected to come on top in this contest as they look a well-balanced unit.

Ahead of the match between Bengal Women and Delhi Women; here is everything you need to know:

BEN-W vs DEL-W Telecast

Bengal Women vs Delhi Women game will not be telecasted in India.

BEN-W vs DEL-W Live Streaming

The match between Bengal Women and Delhi Women will be streamed live on the FanCode app and website.

BEN-W vs DEL-W Match Details

Bengal Women Delhi Women will play against at the Alur Cricket Stadium II, in Bengaluru on Tuesday, November 16 at 09:00 AM IST.

BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Team Prediction

Captain: Simran Dil Bahadur

Vice-Captain: Vanitha VR

Suggested Playing XI for BEN-W vs DEL-W Dream11 Fantasy Cricket:

Wicketkeeper: Laxmi Yadav

Batters: Priya Punia, Dhara Gujjar, Vanitha VR

All-rounders: Simran Dil Bahadur, Soni Yadav, Rumeli Dhar

Bowlers: Saika Ishaque, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Parunika Sisodia

BEN-W vs DEL-W Probable XIs:

Bengal Women: Vanitha V R, Dhara Gujjar, Rumeli Dhar (C), Mita Paul, P P Paul, P Bala, Mamata, Saika Ishaque, Gouher Sultana, Sukanya Parida, Sushmita Ganguly

Delhi Women: Priya Punia, Arushi, Pratika, Ayushi Soni, Parunika Sisodia, Neha Chhillar, Laxmi Yadav (WK), Manju A, Babita Negi (C), Soni Yadav, Simran Dil Bahadur

