'Benefiting Already Wealthy People': David Lloyd Explains Why T20 Blast is Better Than IPL

Discussions surrounding the best T20 competition in the world is a never ending process. Plenty of conversations have already taken place with fans giving their own reasons. Many former cricketers and experts have also shared their views on this and now former England cricketer David Lloyd has taken this debate to a totally different level.

And, undoubtedly it will receive some interesting reactions.

Lloyd recently opined that England’s T20 Blast is better competition than the popular Indian Premier League (IPL). Moreover, he thinks that the T20 blast is the best such event in the world and he has attempted to critically explain his claim.

The T20 Blast was officially launched in England back in 2003. IPL, on the other hand, kicked off in 2008.

While talking to ESPNcricinfo, Lloyd said that the IPL is “benefitting already wealthy people” and the T20 Blast “is for the people and bringing money into the game.”

“I have worked on the IPL, but it is a private enterprise and benefiting already wealthy people. The T20 Blast is for the people and bringing money into the game. That’s a major factor for me in saying it is the best. The IPL fits an Indian audience because the players are Gods out there, but it is deadly serious,” the cricketer-turned-commentator explained.

Lloyd also believes that the T20 Blast is the best not “for its quality necessarily, but for its longevity.”

“I think the Blast is the best T20 competition in the world – not for its quality necessarily, but for its longevity, the joy that it brings to spectators in the UK culminating in one of the greatest days in the cricket calendar,” Lloyd further added.

The 2022 season of the T20 Blast is set to kick off on May 25. Defending champions Kent will be facing last-season’s runners-up Somerset in the inaugural match of the upcoming season. Kent won the title beating Somerset by 25 runs.

On the other hand, the 15th season of IPL has reached its playoffs stage. Gujarat Titans are set to face Rajasthan Royals in the Qualifier 1 on Tuesday. And on Wednesday, Lucknow Super Giants will be taking on Royal Challengers Bangalore in the Eliminator. Both the matches will take place at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

