Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

2nd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Melbourne

26 Dec, 201905:00 IST

1st Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Centurion

26 Dec, 201913:30 IST

3rd Test: AUS VS NZ

upcoming
AUS AUS
NZ NZ

Sydney

03 Jan, 202005:00 IST

2nd Test: SA VS ENG

upcoming
SA SA
ENG ENG

Cape Town

03 Jan, 202014:00 IST

Bengal Axe Ashok Dinda Due to Disciplinary Reasons

Dinda, who would have played against Andhra, has forced Bengal to with Akash Deep and Baddupalli Amit along with Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar if they are to play four seamers on a pitch that helps fast bowlers.

Cricketnext Staff |December 25, 2019, 2:18 PM IST
Bengal Axe Ashok Dinda Due to Disciplinary Reasons

After a morale-boosting win against Kerala to start of their Ranji campaign, the Bengal team were dealt a big blow when Ashok Dinda was axed on the eve of the game against Andhra Pradesh for indiscipline.

According a Cricbuzz report, Dinda abused bowling coach Ranadeb Bose after a practice session when the latter was talking to captain Abhimanyu Easwaran during the team meeting.

According to a CAB source, Dinda was given time till the evening to apologise for his behaviour. He didn't, and could well be ignored for the rest of the season. The selectors dropped him to teach him a lesson.

The veteran bowler had been left out of the Syed Mushtaq Ali squad too earlier in the year.

Dinda, who would have played against Andhra, has forced Bengal to with Akash Deep and Baddupalli Amit along with Ishan Porel and Mukesh Kumar if they are to play four seamers on a pitch that helps fast bowlers.

"We will have to play in a way that we don't feel the need of an extra batsman. We have to be aggressive," coach Arun Lal said after the training session.

This means one of Shahbaz Ahmed or Arnab Nandi will have to sit out after both bagged five-fors in the previous game.

"Arnab and Shahbaz made a huge difference in the match against Kerala. But at Eden Gardens we might look to play four pacers," said Lal.

The toss could play a vital factor as both teams will be tempted to bowl first in seamer-friendly conditions. "The match will start at 8.45 am and both teams have strong pace attacks. So whoever wins the toss will want to bowl first," opined skipper Abhimanyu Easwaran.

The good news for Bengal is that Manoj Tiwary, who had suffered a minor hip strain in the previous match, is fit to play. The experienced Tiwary will have to put his hands up in what could turn out to be a battle of pacers.

abhimanyu easwaranAshok Dindaranji trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

NZ v AUS
Melbourne

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st Test Test | Thu, 26 Dec, 2019

ENG v SA
Centurion

ICC CWC 2019 | 3rd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

NZ v AUS
Sydney

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd Test Test | Fri, 03 Jan, 2020

ENG v SA
Cape Town All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5046 120
2 New Zealand 3241 112
3 South Africa 3177 102
4 England 4593 102
5 Australia 3672 102
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6745 125
2 India 7364 121
3 New Zealand 4837 112
4 Australia 5543 111
5 South Africa 5193 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8366 270
2 Australia 6986 269
3 England 5568 265
4 South Africa 4720 262
5 India 10071 258
see more