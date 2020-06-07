Home News Photos Videos Live Scores Results Schedule Blogs

Get the app

fixtures

All matches

1st T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Chester-le-Street

03 Jul, 202023:00 IST

1st ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

04 Jul, 202014:00 IST

2nd T20I: ENG VS AUS

upcoming
ENG ENG
AUS AUS

Manchester

05 Jul, 202021:30 IST

2nd ODI: NED VS PAK

upcoming
NED NED
PAK PAK

Amstelveen

07 Jul, 202014:00 IST

Bengal Coach Arun Lal Hosts Online Sessions for Jharkhand Counterparts Amid Lockdown

It was an initiative of Cricket Association of Bengal to help its Jharkhand counterpart in the times of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

PTI |June 7, 2020, 8:14 AM IST
Bengal Coach Arun Lal Hosts Online Sessions for Jharkhand Counterparts Amid Lockdown

Bengal head coach Arun Lal on Saturday held a digital class for the coaches of neighbouring state Jharkhand.

It was an initiative of Cricket Association of Bengal to help its Jharkhand counterpart in the times of coronavirus-forced lockdown.

There were all age group coaches and trainers present at the session along with JSCA secretary Sanjay Sahay with Lal imparting them coaching strategy.

"The Jharkhand State Cricket Association had sent a formal request to have Lal as expert faculty for a digital class of JSCA coaches and trainers. The CAB has always cooperated with its neighbouring state association for spread and betterment of cricket. So we readily agreed and arranged for the digital class. I have heard it's been very effective," CAB president Avishek Dalmiya said in a statement.

Lal said: "It was about coaching tactics, handling of talents, understanding team dynamics and many other things about the game. They asked questions and I answered. They were very keen to know how to handle what and I tried to give them my perspective with my experience.

"It was a good interactive session and these kind of sessions give you different perspective that help you in future," he added.

arun lalAvishek Dalmiyabengalcabcricket association of bengalranji trophy

Upcoming Matches

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st T20I T20 | Fri, 03 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Chester-le-Street

ICC CWC 2019 | 1st ODI ODI | Sat, 04 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd T20I T20 | Sun, 05 Jul, 2020

AUS v ENG
Manchester

ICC CWC 2019 | 2nd ODI ODI | Tue, 07 Jul, 2020

PAK v NED
Amstelveen All Fixtures

Team Rankings

Rank Team Points Rating
1 India 5211 116
2 New Zealand 3959 110
3 Australia 4320 108
4 England 5253 105
5 South Africa 3537 98
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 England 6967 124
2 India 7939 118
3 New Zealand 5347 116
4 South Africa 5602 112
5 Australia 5915 110
see more
Rank Team Points Rating
1 Pakistan 8926 270
2 Australia 7815 269
3 England 6407 267
4 India 12141 264
5 South Africa 6220 259
see more