Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: CAL vs TOC, Match 7 Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Live Streaming Online
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: CAL vs TOC, Final Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check CAL vs TOC match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 5:58 PM IST
Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club, Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Match 7: Calcutta Customs Club are going head to head with Town Club on Friday in the eighth match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020. The Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata and it will start at 4 pm.
In their previous match, Calcutta Customs Club defeated Tapan Memorial Club by 11 runs. In this game, Agniv Pan impressed with his batting, scoring 48 runs in 41 balls. Batting first, Calcutta Customs Club put up 121 on the scoreboard for the loss of eight wickets. Sandipan Das Sr picked three wickets for Tapan Memorial Club. Chasing the total, Tapan Memorial Club could only make 110 runs.
In the second match of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020, Town Club outperformed Kalighat Club by three wickets. Kalighat Club had set a target of 149 for Town Club. Batting second, Town Club chased the target in 19.4 overs with three wickets remaining. Md Kaif starred in Town Club’s win, smashing 58 runs off 24 balls.
When will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match 7 between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club be played?
The match 7 between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club will be played on November 27.
Where will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match 7 between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club be played?
The match 7 between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club will be played at Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
What time will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match 7 between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club begin?
The match 7 between Calcutta Customs Club and Town Club will begin at 4 pm according to the Indian Standard Time (IST)
Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 match 7 between Mumbai Indians and Delhi Capitals?
No match of Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will be telecast on television.
How do I watch live streaming of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Calcutta Customs Club vs Town Club Match 7?
All matches of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will be live-streamed on FanCode app.
Calcutta Customs Club Probable Playing XI: Abhishek Das, Chirag Pathak, Agniv Pan, Sumanto Gupta, Suvankar Bal, Karan Lal, Arjun Kumar, Abhilash Semiwal, Arka Sarkar, Ravikant Singh, Shreyan Chakraborty
Town Club Probable Playing XI: Sudip Kumar Gharami, Mariza Danish Aalam, Purab Joshi, Pankaj Shaw, Ayan Bhattacharya, Avijit Singh, Gitmoy Basu, Md Kaif, Aziz Ansari, Ananta Saha, Artira Chaterjee
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking