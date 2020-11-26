Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: MBC vs TMC, Match 8, Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Tapan Memorial Club Live Streaming Online

- Final - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended156/7(20.0) RR 7.8
DEL
MUM157/5(20.0) RR 7.8
Mumbai beat Delhi by 5 wickets
- 3rd T20I - 10 Nov, TueMatch Ended129/9(20.0) RR 6.45
ZIM
PAK130/2(20.0) RR 6.45
Pakistan beat Zimbabwe by 8 wickets
- 1st ODI - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 27 Nov, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
NZ
WI
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd T20I - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
18:00 IST - Paarl
- 2nd ODI - 29 Nov, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 30 Nov, MonUp Next
NZ
WI
11:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 3rd T20I - 1 Dec, TueUp Next
SA
ENG
21:30 IST - Cape Town
- 3rd ODI - 2 Dec, WedUp Next
AUS
IND
09:10 IST - Canberra
- 1st Test - 3 Dec, ThuUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 1st T20I - 4 Dec, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Canberra
- 2nd ODI - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
SA
ENG
13:30 IST - Paarl
- 2nd T20I - 6 Dec, SunUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd T20I - 8 Dec, TueUp Next
AUS
IND
13:40 IST - Sydney
- 3rd ODI - 9 Dec, WedUp Next
SA
ENG
16:30 IST - Cape Town
- 2nd Test - 11 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
WI
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st Test - 17 Dec, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
09:30 IST - Adelaide
- 1st T20I - 18 Dec, FriUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 2nd T20I - 20 Dec, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Hamilton
- 3rd T20I - 22 Dec, TueUp Next
NZ
PAK
11:30 IST - Napier
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Centurion
- 2nd Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Melbourne
- 1st Test - 26 Dec, SatUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
SA
SL
13:30 IST - Johannesburg
- 2nd Test - 3 Jan, SunUp Next
NZ
PAK
03:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd Test - 7 Jan, ThuUp Next
AUS
IND
05:00 IST - Sydney
- 4th Test - 15 Jan, FriUp Next
AUS
IND
05:30 IST - Brisbane
- 1st T20I - 22 Feb, MonUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Christchurch
- 2nd T20I - 25 Feb, ThuUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Dunedin
- 3rd T20I - 3 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Wellington
- 4th T20I - 5 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
AUS
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 5th T20I - 7 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
AUS
06:30 IST - Mount Maunganui
- 1st ODI - 13 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Dunedin
- 2nd ODI - 17 Mar, WedUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Christchurch
- 3rd ODI - 20 Mar, SatUp Next
NZ
BAN
03:30 IST - Wellington
- 1st T20I - 23 Mar, TueUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Napier
- 2nd T20I - 26 Mar, FriUp Next
NZ
BAN
11:30 IST - Auckland
- 3rd T20I - 28 Mar, SunUp Next
NZ
BAN
06:30 IST - Hamilton
- 1st ODI - 29 Jun, TueUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Chester-le-Street
- 2nd ODI - 1 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 4 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
SL
18:30 IST - Bristol
- 1st ODI - 8 Jul, ThuUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Cardiff
- 2nd ODI - 10 Jul, SatUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - London
- 3rd ODI - 13 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
18:30 IST - Birmingham
- 1st T20I - 16 Jul, FriUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd T20I - 18 Jul, SunUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Leeds
- 3rd T20I - 20 Jul, TueUp Next
ENG
PAK
22:30 IST - Manchester
- 1st Test - 4 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Nottingham
- 2nd Test - 12 Aug, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 3rd Test - 25 Aug, WedUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Leeds
- 4th Test - 2 Sep, ThuUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - London
- 5th Test - 10 Sep, FriUp Next
ENG
IND
14:30 IST - Manchester
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: MBC vs TMC, Match 8, Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Tapan Memorial Club Live Streaming Online
Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: MBC vs TMC, Match 8 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Mohun Bagan Club vs Tapan Memorial Club match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.
- Trending Desk
- Updated: November 26, 2020, 6:43 PM IST
Match 8 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see the Mohun Bagan AC go up against the Tapan Memorial Club at the Eden Gardens on Friday, November 27 at 8pm IST.
Tapan Memorial Club started their campaign on a good note registering a six-wicket victory against East Bengal Club. While the latter posted an easy total of 118 runs, Tapan Memorial Club reached the target with 23 balls to spare. However, in the previous match, they lost against Calcutta Customs Club by 11 runs.On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club started their campaign on a winning note by beating Calcutta Customs Club. The latter had to chase a total of 156 runs, but managed to post only 139 runs on the board and finally fell short by 17 runs. Mohun Bagan head into the Friday fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Kalighat Club, as the former beat them by six wickets.
Both sides look evenly-matched on paper and we might witness an intriguing clash.
When will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match start?
The match will be played on Friday, November 27.
Where will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match be played?
The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.
What time will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match begin?
The match will begin at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).
Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan
AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match?
Sadly, the Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club match will not be telecasted in India. Fans can visit the official social media pages of CAB Cricket and of both the teams to get live scores updates of the game.
How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun
Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match?
All matches of Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will be live streamed on Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.
Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club Playing XIs:
Mohun Bagan AC: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal
Tapan Memorial Club: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Sandipan Das Sr, Debopratim Halder, Ramesh Prasad
Team Rankings
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|3028
|116
|2
|New Zealand
|2406
|115
|3
|India
|3085
|114
|4
|England
|4326
|106
|5
|Sri Lanka
|2454
|91
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|England
|5405
|123
|2
|India
|5819
|119
|3
|New Zealand
|3716
|116
|4
|Australia
|3941
|109
|5
|South Africa
|3345
|108
|FULL Ranking
|Rank
|Team
|Points
|Rating
|1
|Australia
|6047
|275
|2
|England
|5959
|271
|3
|India
|9319
|266
|4
|Pakistan
|6824
|262
|5
|South Africa
|4380
|258
|FULL Ranking