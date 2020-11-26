Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: MBC vs TMC, Match 8, Schedule and Match Timings in India: When and Where to Watch Mohun Bagan vs Tapan Memorial Club Live Streaming Online

Bengal T20 Challenge 2020: MBC vs TMC, Match 8 Full Schedule and Match Timings in India: Check Mohun Bagan Club vs Tapan Memorial Club match dates and timings, Fixtures, Live Streaming, When and Where to Watch today's match online.

Match 8 of the Bengal T20 Challenge will see the Mohun Bagan AC go up against the Tapan Memorial Club at the Eden Gardens on Friday, November 27 at 8pm IST.

Tapan Memorial Club started their campaign on a good note registering a six-wicket victory against East Bengal Club. While the latter posted an easy total of 118 runs, Tapan Memorial Club reached the target with 23 balls to spare. However, in the previous match, they lost against Calcutta Customs Club by 11 runs.On the other hand, Mohun Bagan Athletic Club started their campaign on a winning note by beating Calcutta Customs Club. The latter had to chase a total of 156 runs, but managed to post only 139 runs on the board and finally fell short by 17 runs. Mohun Bagan head into the Friday fixture on the back of a defeat at the hands of Kalighat Club, as the former beat them by six wickets.

Both sides look evenly-matched on paper and we might witness an intriguing clash.

When will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match start?

The match will be played on Friday, November 27.

Where will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match be played?

The match will be played at the Eden Gardens, Kolkata.

What time will the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match begin?

The match will begin at 8:00 pm Indian Standard Time (IST).

Which TV channels will broadcast the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun Bagan

AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match?

Sadly, the Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club match will not be telecasted in India. Fans can visit the official social media pages of CAB Cricket and of both the teams to get live scores updates of the game.

How do I watch the live streaming of the Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 Mohun

Bagan AC (MBC) vs Tapan Memorial Club (TMC) match?

All matches of Bengal T20 Challenge 2020 will be live streamed on Dream Sports-owned platform, FanCode.

Mohun Bagan AC vs Tapan Memorial Club Playing XIs:

Mohun Bagan AC: Manoj Tiwary, Debabrata Das, Anustup Majumdar, Vivek Singh, Akash Deep, Sayan Ghosh, Writtick Chatterjee, Shivam Sharma, Saurabh Singh, Prince Yadav, Suraj Sindhu Jaiswal

Tapan Memorial Club: Sourav Chanda, Shakir Habib Gandhi, Koushik Ghosh, Gaurav Chauhan, Kaif Ahmed, Tarun Godara, Shahbaz Ahmed, P Barman, Sandipan Das Sr, Debopratim Halder, Ramesh Prasad