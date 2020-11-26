CRICKETNEXT

CHANGE LANGUAGE
English
हिन्दी বাংলা मराठी ગુજરાતી ಕನ್ನಡ தமிழ் മലയാളം తెలుగు ਪੰਜਾਬੀ اردو অসমীয়া ଓଡ଼ିଆ
Follow Us On
Back to News18
Home » Cricket Home » News

Bengal T20 Challenge: Sandipan Das, Ramesh Prasad Power Tapan Memorial to Win over East Bengal

An all-round show by Tapan Memorial saw them beat East Bengal by six wickets in the Bengal T20 Challenge at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

  • IANS
  • Updated: November 26, 2020, 9:16 AM IST
Bengal T20 Challenge: Sandipan Das, Ramesh Prasad Power Tapan Memorial to Win over East Bengal

An all-round show by Tapan Memorial saw them beat East Bengal by six wickets in the Bengal T20 Challenge at Eden Gardens in Kolkata on Wednesday.

East Bengal won the toss and elected to bat, a move which backfired as they were restricted to 118 for nine wickets. In reply, Tapan romped home to 119 for four wickets with 23 balls to spare.

When Tapan came out to bat chasing a small total, EB triggered a mini collapse with Mukesh Kumar firing on all cylinders. At 35 for three, Sandipan Das and Shahbaz Ahmad joined forces and changed the picture. When Das returned after an accomplished 49 off just 39 balls with four boundaries and three sixes, Tapan needed 15 for victory. Skipper Ahmad unbeaten on 32 off 22 balls (4x2, 6x1) and Kaif Ahmed not out on 9 saw their team home.

"It always feels good to beat a heavyweight team. I am very happy to win the first match and hopefully we will carry this momentum forward in the tournament," an elated Das said.

Earlier, East Bengal never really got off to a start as Tapan's Ramesh Prasad bowled with guile and imagination removing Abhijit Bhagat, Arindam Ghosh, Sayan Mandal and skipper Arnab Nandi and effectively putting and end to their resistance. The left-arm orthodox returned with figures of four wickets for 16 runs from his allotted quota.

"After long time we are playing again and it feels good to be back. I am very happy to bag 4 wickets and help my team win the first match of the tournament," Ramesh said after the match. Another EB veteran Sreevats Goswami also failed to fire.

Team Rankings

RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 3028 116
2 New Zealand 2406 115
3 India 3085 114
4 England 4326 106
5 Sri Lanka 2454 91
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 England 5405 123
2 India 5819 119
3 New Zealand 3716 116
4 Australia 3941 109
5 South Africa 3345 108
FULL Ranking
RankTeamPointsRating
1 Australia 6047 275
2 England 5959 271
3 India 9319 266
4 Pakistan 6824 262
5 South Africa 4380 258
FULL Ranking

Upcoming Matches